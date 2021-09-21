Removing Urban Highways Can Improve Neighborhoods Blighted by Decades of Racist Policies
A rendering from the 1970 Final Environmental Impact Statement for Interstate 980 in Oakland, California. | Erica Fischer / Flickr. The US$1.2 trillion infrastructure bill now moving through Congress will bring money to cities for much-needed investments in roads, bridges, public transit networks, water infrastructure, electric power grids, broadband networks and traffic safety.www.planetizen.com
Comments / 3