Del Rio, TX

Gov. Greg Abbott visits Del Rio, vows to continue sending state resources to border

KSAT 12
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEL RIO, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday vowed to continue to provide state resources to secure the border, including Del Rio, where he visited Tuesday. During a press conference from the Del Rio International Bridge, Abbott thanked the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas Military Department, and local law enforcement and officials for their response to help enforce immigration laws.

KTRE

Gov. Greg Abbott set to visit Laredo for new avocado facility

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott will be in town for the opening of a new multi-million dollar avocado distribution facility. Mayor Pete Saenz says this visit shows just how important Laredo is to the state. The new facility is being brought by Mission Produce, who is investing...
rnbcincy.com

Right-Wing Support For Border Patrol Grows After Agents Whip Haitian Migrants With Horse Reins

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. One of the more telling responses to the humanitarian crisis at the nation’s southern border has been the readiness and willingness by right-wing conservatives to embrace Border Patrol despite — or because — its agents used horse reins to whip Haitian migrants in an attempt to keep them from crossing into the U.S. from Mexico.
Person
Greg Abbott
New York Post

DHS chief says 1 in 5 migrants have ‘illness’ after Del Rio fiasco

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Monday that the “rate of illness” among illegal immigrants who have arrived at the US-Mexico border in recent months is “approximately 20 percent” — days after admitting that thousands of Haitian migrants who set up a temporary encampment under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas were not tested for COVID-19.
KTAL

Governor Greg Abbott vows to hire Border Patrol agents if Biden fires them

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott promised to hire the Border Patrol agents on horseback who received backlash after a video of the agents using their split reins to control their horses in Del Rio. The video and pictures led to accusations that the agents were ‘whipping’ migrants or attempting to threaten those migrants.
americanmilitarynews.com

Gov. Abbott blames Biden administration’s ‘open border’ policy for Del Rio migrant situation

Gov. Greg Abbott placed the blame for the influx of migrants camped under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, squarely on the Biden administration Tuesday. “Because the Biden administration is doing nothing to secure our border, it has been the state of Texas that has had to step up and address this challenge,” Abbott said during a visit to the border city.
Seattle Times

Texas governor sends miles of cars along border to deter migrants

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has sent a fleet of state-owned vehicles to line up for miles as a barricade along the border with Mexico, insisting the state was taking “unprecedented steps,” as thousands of migrants still seek to cross into the United States. The “steel wall” of cars, as...
The Independent

Del Rio: Greg Abbott builds makeshift border wall with hundreds of parked cars to block Haitian migrants

Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott has taken a drastic new step to block the arrival of more Haitian migrants in Del Rio: assembling scores of parked cars to create a physical barrier at the border crossing.The move comes as the fate of thousands of Haitians gathered at the border becomes a major national issue – and after images of migrant people being whipped by border agents on horseback drew furious condemnation, including from Vice President Kamala Harris.Pictures from the area show massed government vehicles parked side-by-side, effectively creating a border wall across miles of territory where people have crossed...
