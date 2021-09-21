Gov. Greg Abbott visits Del Rio, vows to continue sending state resources to border
DEL RIO, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday vowed to continue to provide state resources to secure the border, including Del Rio, where he visited Tuesday. During a press conference from the Del Rio International Bridge, Abbott thanked the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas Military Department, and local law enforcement and officials for their response to help enforce immigration laws.www.ksat.com
Comments / 1