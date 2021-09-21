Jim Cramer: These Rules Will Help You Win on Days Like This

Oh, sure, everyone wants to talk about stocks. They want to tell you they don't like tech anymore. They want to tell you they fear inflation. They want to tell you they fear higher rates. They want to tell you they fear supply shortages, and cargo, and shipping, and the supply chain. And they fear the U.S. government's ineptitude at getting things done. I'm sure I missed a few, but you get the gist. The Wall of Worry is tall.

BUSINESS ・ 5 HOURS AGO