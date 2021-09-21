Ohio State football snap counts, handing out grades for win over Tulsa

The Ohio State football team got back in the win column on Saturday, one week removed from experiencing its first-ever regular-season loss under Ryan Day vs. the Oregon Ducks. But it was far from a masterpiece, as OSU found itself in a Donnybrook all the way into the fourth quarter before pulling away from Tulsa with a couple of late touchdowns.

As we do every week, we reflect back one more time on what we saw from the last game and provide the snap counts and hand out grades for each unit.

The defense is still a work in progress, quarterback play — though solid for the most part — is still inconsistent, and there’s just a bunch of things for this team to still address if it wants to be championship caliber.

But enough about all of that. Here’s where things stand with grades and snap counts for Ohio State’s closer-than-anyone-thought-it would-be win over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

Top Snap Counts, Offense

Sep 18, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Top Offensive Snap Counts

C.J. Stroud 67 Jeremy Ruckert 57 Cade Stover 25

Nicholas Petit-Frere 67 Garrett Wilson 56 Mitch Rossi 14

Luke Wypler 67 Matthew Jones 53 Thayer Munford 14

Dawand Jones 67 TreVeyon Henderson 43 Marvin Harrison, Jr. 8

Paris Johnson, Jr. 67 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 32 Julian Fleming 7

Chris Olave 60 Master Teague III 25 Emeka Egbuka 7

Also – Gee Scott, Jr. (1), Donovan Jackson (1)

Top PFF Offensive Grades

Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) makes a juke move on Tulsa Golden Hurricane safety Kendarin Ray (1) during the third quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Top Offensive PFF Grades

Gee Scott, Jr. 87.6 Nicholas Petit-Frere 84.2 TreVeyon Henderson 80.3 Matthew Jones 79.4 Mitch Rossi 78.5

Snap Counts, Defense

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) and cornerback Denzel Burke (29) tackle Tulsa Golden Hurricane running back Anthony Watkins (23) during the third quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Top Defensive Snap Counts

Bryson Shaw 88 Javontae Jean-Baptiste 47 Ty Hamilton 17

Denzel Burke 78 J.T. Tuimoloau 45 Jack Sawyer 16

Cameron Brown 73 Cameron Martinez 38 Craig Young 14

Cody Simon 68 Antwaun Jackson 37 Jerron Cage 11

Lathan Ransom 65 Sevyn Banks 25 Jacolbe Cowan 11

Ronnie Harmon 64 K’Vaughn Pope 24 Taron Vincent 8

Tyreke Smith 58 Marcus Williamson 22 Cormantae Hamilton 8

Haskell Garrett 54 Tyleik Williams 22 Darrion Henry-Young 4

Tommy Eichenberg 53 Steele Chambers 17 Dallas Gant 1

Also – Palaie Gaoteote IV (1)

Top PFF Defensive Grades

Sep 18, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Cameron Martinez (10) hurdles Tulsa Golden Hurricane quarterback Davis Brin (7) on his way to an interception return for a touchdown during the fourth quarter at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Top Offensive PFF Grades

Cameron Martinez 86.6 Craig Young 80.2 Tyleik Williams 77.5 Marcus Williamson 74.9 Jack Sawyer 69.8

The Quarterback: C.J. Stroud

Sep 18, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) hands the ball off during the third quarter against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

This was not Stroud’s best game, but you also have to remember that Tulsa dropped a lot of guys and dared Ohio State to beat them in the running game. Still, there were a lot of misfires, especially deep. As Stroud progresses, you’ll continue to see inconsistent performances. Hopefully, the valleys and peaks even out a little as time goes on.

Stats

ATT CMP % YDS TDs INT CAR YDS AVG TDs

25 15 60.0 185 1 1 2 -14 -7 0

Grade: C

The Running Backs

Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) scores one of his three touchdowns during the third quarter in the 41-20 win over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in an NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Any time you can rush for over 300 yards on the ground, it’s a successful day. And while most of that was TreVeyon Henderson, Master Teague also got some action and ran with burst and purpose. Ohio State needs to continue to have the running game emerge to help freshman C.J. Stroud’s improvement through the air.

Stats

Name CAR YDS AVG TD Long

TreVeyon Henderson 24 277 11.5 3 54

Master Teague III 14 62 4.4 0 17

Grade: A

The Wide Receivers and Tight Ends

Tulsa made it awfully tough for receivers to find holes and seams because of the number of defenders it dropped back in the passing game, but we expect more out of this unit. There was an uncharacteristic drop by Chris Olave, and the passing game just never got in sync. The bar is set high, and it was just an OK performance for this group against Tulsa.

Stats

Name REC YDS AVG TD LONG

Garrett Wilson 6 70 11.7 1 20

Jaxon Smith-Njigba 2 33 16.5 0 18

Jeremy Ruckert 2 30 15.0 0 16

Cade Stover 1 17 17.0 0 17

Gee Scott, Jr. 1 16 16.0 0 16

Julian Fleming 1 7 7.0 0 7

Grade: B-

The Offensive Line

Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) celebrates scoring a touchdown with offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere (78) during the second quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio State offensive line was great in the running game, paving the way for over 300 yards by opening up holes and moving the line of scrimmage. Pass protection wasn’t horrible, but Stroud was sacked twice and hurried a little more than you’d expect against Tulsa’s defensive line. All in all, though, it was a good bounce-back performance after the showing against Oregon.

Grade: B

The Defensive Line

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Tyleik Williams (91) sacks Tulsa Golden Hurricane quarterback Davis Brin (7) during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Ohio State won 41-20. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

A couple of sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss speaks to the defensive line being much better than a week ago, but we still expect more. We have to remember that Zach Harrison was unavailable for the game, but there still needs to be more disruption from this group if the defense is going to improve to the level it needs.

Grade: B

The Linebackers

Things were a little better from this group than what we saw against Oregon. The running game was bottled up much more and we didn’t see as many bad angles and loss of contain. There’s still a lock of tackles from the linebackers, however, and that’s a bit of a concern because it usually points to being out of position.

Grade: C

The Secondary

Ohio State Buckeyes teammates celebrate an interception by Ohio State Buckeyes safety Ronnie Hickman (14) during the third quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

My knee-jerk reaction right after the game is that the secondary didn’t play particularly well. I mean, when you give up 428 yards through the air, that doesn’t exactly scream effectiveness. However, let’s remember that the DBs actually game up with two picks, one of them for a score, and only allowed 57 percent of the 54 passes to be completed. Sure, there were some blown assignments and touchdowns given up, but I’m officially on record saying there was improvement and a step in the right direction. There is still a ways to go.

Grade: C

Special Teams

Sep 18, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes place kicker Noah Ruggles (95) hits a successful kick during the fourth quarter against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Lost in all the teeth-gnashing over the defensive woes and lack of a passing game on Saturday was a pretty good outing by the special teams. Kicker Noah Ruggles hit both field goal attempts and was solid on kickoffs, Jesse Mirco did well on his three punt attempts, and the return game showed up a bit with over a 20 yards average bringing the ball back. It was a good day for this unit.

Grade: A

