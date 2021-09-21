CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Sanctions Crypto Exchange Over Ransomware Ties

By Joshua MELVIN
International Business Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States imposed sanctions Tuesday on cryptocurrency exchange SUEX for its ties to ransomware extortionists, as Washington seeks to crack down on a sharp rise in digital crime attacks. The move marks the first US sanctions against a virtual currency exchange and they come as President Joe Biden's administration...

bitcoin.com

Suex Founder Loses Top Job Over US Sanctions, Major Exchange, Payment Provider Implicated

The scandal around sanctioned crypto broker Suex is growing in Russia where one of the co-founders of the OTC platform has been dismissed from his executive post at a bank. Meanwhile, an anti-drug organization has referred the case to the interior ministry and the central bank, asking authorities to investigate Suex’s connections with financial companies and a darknet market operating in the region.
investing.com

US Treasury Dept sanctions crypto OTC broker Suex for alleged role in facilitating transactions for ransomware attacks

The United States Department of the Treasury has announced it will impose sanctions on the Czech Republic and Russia-based business Suex OTC for allegedly allowing hackers to access cryptocurrency sent as payment for ransomware attacks. In an advisory update issued on Tuesday, the Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control,...
inforisktoday.com

US Treasury Blacklists Russia-Based Crypto Exchange

The U.S. Department of the Treasury has blacklisted Russia-based cryptocurrency exchange Suex for allegedly laundering tens of millions of dollars for ransomware operators, scammers and darknet markets. It is the first such designation for a virtual currency exchange and part of the Biden administration's efforts to undermine ransomware's financial infrastructure.
Joe Biden
AFP

India says Biden agrees on Pakistan concerns in Afghanistan

India said Friday that US President Joe Biden and other leaders agreed to keep a careful eye on Pakistan, adding that its historic rival has been an "instigator" of trouble in Afghanistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his first in-person meeting with Biden and then took part in a broader "Quad" summit with the leaders of Australia and Japan. During the talks, Modi shared concerns about extremist elements in Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover last month, Indian officials said. "There was a clear sense that a more careful look and a more careful examination and monitoring of Pakistan's role in Afghanistan -- Pakistan's role on the issue of terrorism -- had to be kept," Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters after the White House talks. The Quad will keep track of the "important point which sometimes gets overlooked when you see Pakistan projecting itself as a facilitator whereas it has really been in many senses an instigator of some of the problems in our neighborhood and beyond," he said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Ransomware#A Treasury#Microsoft Exchange#Suex#Americans#Kaseya
AFP

US, EU pledge joint action on tech issues, semiconductors, China

US and EU officials on Wednesday pledged to join forces to deal with a host of technology and trade issues to secure semiconductor supplies and counter China's dominance. In addition to semiconductors, the sides are grappling with how to work together to counter what they view as China's unfair trade practices.
Shore News Network

United States Citizen Pleads Guilty To Conspiring To Assist North Korea In Evading Sanctions

Audrey Strauss, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced today that VIRGIL GRIFFITH, a U.S. citizen, pled guilty to conspiring to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (“IEEPA”) by providing services to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (“DPRK” or “North Korea”) including technical advice on using cryptocurrency and blockchain technology to evade sanctions. GRIFFITH pled guilty today before U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel.
The Independent

Far-right cryptocurrency follows ideology across borders

The Daily Stormer website advocates for the white race, posts hate-filled, conspiratorial screeds against Blacks, Jews and women and has helped inspire at least three racially motivated murders. It has also made its founder, Andrew Anglin a millionaire.Anglin has tapped a worldwide network of supporters to take in at least 112 Bitcoin since January 2017 — worth $4.8 million at today’s exchange rate — according to data shared with The Associated Press. He’s likely raised even more.Anglin and other radical right provocateurs have raised millions from around the world through cryptocurrencies. Banned by traditional financial institutions, they sought...
Washington Examiner

Biden deliberately created the illegal immigration crisis

By now, the crisis at the U.S. southern border appears not merely incompetent, but downright sinister. Judging from the performance of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on today’s Fox News Sunday, the Biden administration is far more enthusiastic about admitting illegal immigrants than it is about keeping them out. Host Chris Wallace asked Mayorkas a series of highly pertinent questions that Mayorkas essentially dodged. A number of other questions also raise themselves.
