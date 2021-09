Jeremy Olson writes in the Star Tribune: “Minnesota was spared a much-hyped ‘twindemic’ of COVID-19 and influenza last winter because of mask-wearing and closure orders that limited person-to-person contact, but an unprecedented summer surge of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, shows what can happen without those protections, said Dr. Gregory Poland, a vaccinologist at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. ‘I’m not going to talk about a twindemic. I’m going to talk about a tridemic or a quaddemic,’ he said. ‘We’ve already seen evidence of it. We already have cases of influenza in Minnesota. We’ve already seen evidence of an RSV epidemic. The pandemic, at least right now, isn’t going anywhere.’”

