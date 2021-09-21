Ohio State football: The Manassas Mauler

There are 26 college football teams undefeated and not all of them being ranked nationally in the AP top 25 pool for Week 5 play. Here’s how they stack up. Out of the 26 undefeated teams, nine are not ranked nationally in the latest AP poll. Many of the undefeated teams are vying to win their fifth game of the season to remain undefeated and for some move up the AP poll or make their first appearance as a nationally top 25 ranked team. Now let’s examine and rank the 26 FBS teams based on various factors such as their victories against Power Five teams, their strength of schedule according to teamrankings.com, and how many wins have they had on the road.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO