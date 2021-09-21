CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State football: The Manassas Mauler

By Del Barris
Cover picture for the articleThe Ohio State football team has had some good play from true freshmen on both sides of the ball, including on the defensive line. Tyleik Williams was not a top-ten defensive line recruit for 2021. He was ranked as just the 25th best tackle in the country. He was not even Ohio State’s top-rated defensive lineman in the latest recruiting class. Williams did not play against Minnesota and got on the field for just three plays against Oregon. But, this past week he was in the lineup far more often and made his presence as the Manassas Mauler known to Tulsa.

scarletandgame.com

