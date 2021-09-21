CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Joelle perform Des'Ree's 'You Gotta Be' in Dear White People season 4 sneak peek

By Chancellor Agard
Entertainment Weekly
Entertainment Weekly
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's definitely fair to say Joelle nailed this audition. EW is debuting an exclusive clip from Dear White People's musical fourth and final season, which features Joelle (Ashley Blaine Featherson) performing Des'Ree's "You Gotta Be" in her audition for Winchester University's varsity show. This is just one of several numbers you can expect in the Netflix satire's new season, which transforms into a '90s jukebox musical as most of the characters head toward graduation.

