Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Three arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 199 calls for service for the period of Sept. 14 to Sept. 21. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,562 calls for service. Amber L. Golden, 29, of Wiscasset was arrested Sept. 18 for Operating under the Influence – 1 prior; Operating after License Suspension and Operating Vehicle without License, on Head Tide Road, Alna, by Deputy Caleb Poirier, who was assisted by Sgt. Jared Mitkus.www.wiscassetnewspaper.com
