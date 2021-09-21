CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln County, ME

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Three arrests

By Sheriff Todd Brackett
wiscassetnewspaper.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 199 calls for service for the period of Sept. 14 to Sept. 21. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,562 calls for service. Amber L. Golden, 29, of Wiscasset was arrested Sept. 18 for Operating under the Influence – 1 prior; Operating after License Suspension and Operating Vehicle without License, on Head Tide Road, Alna, by Deputy Caleb Poirier, who was assisted by Sgt. Jared Mitkus.

www.wiscassetnewspaper.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nobleboro, ME
City
Westport, ME
City
Damariscotta, ME
City
Thomaston, ME
Wiscasset, ME
Crime & Safety
County
Lincoln County, ME
Lincoln County, ME
Crime & Safety
City
Wiscasset, ME
City
Boothbay, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, ME
City
Alna, ME
ABC News

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea said Wednesday that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
Reuters

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupting in 'full swing' - USGS

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano was erupting in "full swing" late on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, with local media reporting that the eruption posed no immediate danger to residents. "What was once a cooling lava lake is now a new fissure eruption," USGS Volcanoes said...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volkswagen Golf#Sgt#Us Route 1#Domestic Violence Assault#Toyota
NBC News

Klete Keller, Olympic swimming star, pleads guilty in Capitol riot case

WASHINGTON — Former Olympic swimming star Klete Keller pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge stemming from the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. During a brief appearance in federal court in Washington, he pleaded guilty to a single charge of obstructing an official proceeding, a felony with an estimated sentencing range under federal guidelines of 21 to 27 months.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Ted Cruz backs NBA players' vaccine status positions

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, expressed his support for a handful of NBA players who defended their position on the coronavirus vaccine as well as LeBron James who said he wasn’t going to influence any player or teammate one way or the other on the jab. Cruz, who has mostly been...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy