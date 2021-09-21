CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishers mayor presents proposed 2022 budget with lower tax rate

By Anna Skinner
Current Publishing
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFishers Mayor Scott Fadness presented the proposed 2022 budget to the Fishers City Council during its Sept. 20 meeting. With the proposal, the city’s tax rate will lower from .7215 per $100 assessed value to .7105. The tax rate remained neutral in 2021. Fishers’ tax rate is the second lowest in Hamilton County, higher only than Cicero’s. The county town with the highest tax rate is Sheridan at 1.3097 per $100 assessed value.

