KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Mercer women's golf team finished in 15th place in the Mercedes Benz Collegiate in the opening weekend of their season. "We had a lot of good individual accomplishments that we can build on", said Head Coach Michele Drinkard. "I am proud of Kate for her first under par round of her college career, as well as the two great rounds from Hailey. We are going to come home, take a few days, fine tune a few areas, and get ready to play in Missouri."

GOLF ・ 7 DAYS AGO