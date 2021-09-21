CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooches for grooms bring elegance to a wedding day suit

By Hannah Silver
Wallpaper*
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBring an offbeat elegance to the sharp silhouette of a suit with one of these brooches. Vintage and traditional designs, when intertwined with contemporary references, make for a very modern wedding. Playful placements can bring new life to a heritage piece; a bow-tie, when drawn in platinum and tourmaline and pinned in place, brings a mischievous modernity to a Cartier clip dating from the 1940s.

