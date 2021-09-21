CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denbighshire carer urinated on child's toothbrush, panel hears

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA care worker at a home for 11 to 18-year-olds urinated on a young person's toothbrush, a fitness to practise hearing has been told. Rebecca Spencer, who worked at a home in Denbighshire, faces eight charges at a Social Care Wales hearing. It is alleged she texted her former partner,...

Related
BBC

Drug-related deaths increase in Cornwall as new substance seen

A warning has been issued over new drugs circulating in Cornwall after a rise in drug-related deaths. Cornwall Council said in 2019 there were 31 drug-related deaths in the county, compared to 40 in 2020. Nine of those deaths involved illicit benzodiazepine drugs that were previously unseen in the county.
HEALTH
The Independent

Man stabbed woman in supermarket with syringe filled with semen

A man has been jailed for 10 years after he stabbed a woman with a syringe filled with his semen in a supermarket.Thomas Byron Stemen, of Maryland, America, was caught on CCTV stabbing Katie Peters with a syringe on 18 February 2020.He told the victim: “I know, it feels like a bee sting, doesn’t it?” as he injected her in her buttocks.At the time, Ms Peters told Fox5 that she had “no idea” what was in the syringe. “It could be rat poison, HIV, trucks, I don’t know what’s in that needle,” she said. “Trucks” can be used as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police officer severely beaten in attack recorded goodbye message to family on bodycam

A police officer left a farewell message for his wife and baby on his bodycam after he was so badly beaten in an attack that he thought he would die.The Met Police constable has since recovered from the attack, but has been left with four metal plates in his face.He was attacked while responding to a domestic incident in Bromley on 10 February.Alan Keeble, 40, was being arrested at the scene for making threats to kill but became aggressive and punched the officer repeatedly in the face, back and head. A second officer who tried to help was also struck...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Woman found dead in Leicester home named by police

A woman whose body was discovered in a home in Leicester has been named by police. Ingrid Matthew was found inside a property on Lincoln Street at about 18:00 BST on Saturday. In a statement, the 54-year-old's family said she would be remembered "for her caring nature, vibrant personality, infectious smile and echoing laughter".
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Salisbury attack: Police officer poisoned with novichok felt like ‘life was being taken away slowly’

A police officer who was poisoned as a result of the Salisbury attack has said he felt like his “life was being taken away slowly” as he battled the nerve agent in hospital.Nick Bailey was a detective sergeant in Wiltshire Police when former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal was targeted in March 2018.Speaking at a summit in London, he described how his day had started “very normally” when he overheard radio chatter about two people found slumped on a bench.“I thought ‘I‘m a bit bored with what I’m doing, so I’ll walk down to see what’s going on’.” Mr Bailey...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

UK police officer murdered woman after false coronavirus arrest: court

A serving British police officer kidnapped a woman as she walked home, falsely arresting her on the pretence of breaching coronavirus restrictions, before raping and murdering her, a court was told on Wednesday. The disappearance of Sarah Everard during a national lockdown in March was one of Britain's most high-profile missing person investigations and sparked protests and a debate about women's safety on the streets. Wayne Couzens, 48, who served with the elite diplomatic protection unit of London's Metropolitan Police, admitted her kidnapping, rape and murder in July. Everard, who had been visiting a friend in Clapham, south London, was strangled then set on fire. Her remains were found in woodland a week after she was snatched.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Denbighshire schools at breaking point with cases, councillor says

High numbers of Covid cases among pupils and staff mean schools are at "breaking point," a local authority education lead says. Denbighshire is the latest council to ask schools to strengthen measures such as mask-wearing and distancing. Huw Hilditch-Roberts, its lead member for education, said in some classes 50% of...
EDUCATION
The Independent

London police charge man with murder of teacher Sabina Nessa

British police charged a 36-year-old man on Monday with the murder of Sabina Nessa a primary school teacher killed as she walked to meet a friend in London The Metropolitan Police force said Koci Selamaj, from Eastbourne on England s south coast, faced one count of murder. He was arrested Sunday in what police called a “significant” development in their investigation. He is due to appear in court on Tuesday.Nessa, 28, was found dead in a park in Kidbrooke, southeast London, on Sept. 17. Her killing — as she walked through a park just a few minutes from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man seriously injured in Southwick social club disorder

A man has been left with life-changing injuries following a disorder outside a sports and social club. Police were called to the club in Southwick, near Trowbridge, at about 21:50 BST on Wednesday. A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with serious injuries, Wiltshire Police said. A police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Suicide: Bereaved parents say more help needs to be offered in Wales

Parents who have been bereaved by suicide are calling for more support in Wales. In Scotland a pilot scheme has been set up offering practical and emotional support to bereaved families for up to two years. "We need constant support. You don't recover from losing a child. It's on my...
HEALTH
BBC

Police probe after trees 'poisoned' near Poole Harbour

The apparent poisoning of mature trees overlooking the sea has prompted a police investigation. Drill holes have been found in two dead oaks and a pine in parks on the edge of Poole Harbour in Dorset. Locals said it may have been done to improve views, and described the prospect...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Deceived activist Kate Wilson wins tribunal against Met Police

An activist who was deceived into a relationship with an undercover police officer has won a tribunal case for breaches of her human rights. Kate Wilson met Mark Kennedy while he was posing as an environmental campaigner in Nottingham in 2003. It later emerged Mr Kennedy had sexual relationships with...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Woman threatened with a knife in Crawley Down burglary

A woman in her 70s has been threatened with a knife and a crowbar after finding three masked men in her home. It happened at a house in Crawley Down, West Sussex, between 22:30 and 23:30 BST on Tuesday, the men stole a small safe and some personal jewellery. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Priti Patel reacts to sentencing of 'monster' Wayne Couzens

Home Secretary Priti Patel has spoken after Met Police officer Wayne Couzens was sentenced to a whole-life prison term for the murder of Sarah Everard. Couzens abducted the 33-year-old as she walked home from a friend's house in south London on 3 March. Ms Patel refused to answer if she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘I am so sorry’: Sarah Everard killer has brought ‘shame’ on Met Police, Cressida Dick says

Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens has brought “shame” on the Met Police, Dame Cressida Dick has said as she apologised on behalf of the force.Dam Cressida said she recognised "the precious bond of trust has been damaged" following the murder of Ms Everard by Couzens, who was a serving officer when he kidnapped, raped and killed the 33-year-old marketing executive.Couzens, 48, was handed a life sentence on Thursday for the killing of Ms Everard. It came to light that Couzens had been accused of indecently exposing himself in south London just days before he would go on to murder Ms...
PUBLIC SAFETY

