CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Fauci admits he supports COVID-19 vaccine mandates for kids after months of flip-flopping and one day after Pfizer said shot IS safe in small doses for children aged 5 to 11

By Matt Mcnulty For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

Dr. Anthony Fauci admitted he supports vaccine mandates for school-aged children, after flip-flopping back and forth on the issue for months.

The Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden spoke with MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson on Monday, where he revealed his support of COVID-19 vaccine mandates for kids ages 5 to 11, after Pfizer and BioNtech found their vaccines were safe for that age group.

But even as he backed the mandates, he complained that his critics would take his position 'out of context.'

'Would you support schools mandating the COVID vaccine for kids?' Jackson plainly asked Dr. Fauci.

'Would I be in favor of mandating?’ In fact, I would be,' Dr. Fauci revealed, despite a history of changing his mind on the issue.

'I know there’s a lot of pushback against mandates, but I think we are in such an emergency situation with the 150,000 cases that we’re having each day… we need to put it into the context of what has gone on prior to COVID-19.'

Scroll down for video

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t1XvF_0c3IYpaa00
Dr. Fauci (pictured) spoke with MSNBC on Monday, where he revealed his support of vaccine mandates for children ages 5 to 11 after months of flip-flopping on this issue

'People think that having children be required to get vaccination is a very novel thing. It isn’t. Right now, if you want to go to many schools, most public schools, you’ve got to be vaccinated for measles, rumps, rubella, hepatitis.'

'So it’s nothing new,' Fauci continued.

Fauci's most recent support of vaccine mandates for children ages 5 to 11 comes as Pfizer board member and former FDA Chair Dr. Scott Gottlieb revealed the agency could approve the vaccine for the age group 'as early as probably by the end of October,' Gottlieb told CNBC on Monday morning, just hours before Fauci's MSNBC appearance.

As of right now, the Food and Drug Administration has only approved the vaccine's use for children ages 12 and up, Mediaite reports.

Just last week, Fauci was slammed in an advertisement by the Republican National Convention, who accused the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director of flip-flopping on the issue of vaccine mandates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V6lVS_0c3IYpaa00
Students arrive on the first day of school in Boca Raton last month. Palm Beach County Schools opened the school year with a masking requirement with an opt-out option

The ad, which first aired on Thursday, shows various clips of Fauci offering contradictory statements regarding his stance on federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

'There's no secret that I feel that we should not have central [vaccine] mandates from the federal government,' Fauci said last month.

At the time, he urged businesses to 'seriously consider the idea of mandating vaccination in the enterprise for which they are responsible whether that's a university or a place of business.'

'I don't see it on a national level merely because of all the situations you have upon encroaching upon a person's freedom to make their own choice of their own health,' Fauci said in a clip taken from July 2020.

The advertisement also quoted Fauci as saying the federal government does not 'want to be mandating' vaccines, claiming such an undertaking would be 'unenforceable and not appropriate.'

'Joe Biden and his entire administration repeatedly promised there would be no vaccine mandate. They lied – and the RNC is holding them accountable,' RNC rapid response director Tommy Pigott told Fox News on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ir25d_0c3IYpaa00
Pictured: Percentage of the US population vaccinated so far, showing a total of 63.9 percent of Americans who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ouPDU_0c3IYpaa00
Pictured: Daily COVID-19 vaccinations in the US, showing a noticeable drop in daily jabs over the last several months

The ad itself aired in response to the Biden administration's mandates for all businesses with more than 100 employees, as well as all federal workers and contractors, requiring them to be either vaccinated or tested on a regular basis.

In May, DailyMail.com reported that Fauci claimed he was 'not so sure' US schools should require children to get the COVID-19 vaccine in order to go back to in-person learning, saying parents should be encouraged to get their kids vaccinated, but that mandating shots could 'get a lot of pushback.'

In August, he offered a slightly different take, saying that he would support any local government that institutes vaccine mandates for teachers, as students and faculty members prepared to return to school.

Fauci appeared to brace himself for the onslaught of criticism during Monday's interview with MSNBC, complaining that his stances are 'taken out of context' while citing decades of school vaccination mandates for non-COVID related diseases.

'But that gets taken out of context like I’m trying to impose some novel, new restriction on somebody, of taking away their rights,' Fauci bemoaned on Monday.

'Look at what’s been going on for decades in schools — the requirement for vaccination.'

As of September, a total of 63.9 percent of Americans have received at least one shot if the COVID-19 vaccine. There has been a noticeable drop in daily vaccination rates in the US over the last several months, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
Norristown Times Herald

Thomas L. Knapp: Biden's vaccine mandate isn't about COVID-19

"We've been patient, but our patience is wearing thin," President Joe Biden said on Sept. 9 as he announced his plan to require more than 80 million private sector American workers to consent (sic) to a COVID-19 vaccine, or submit to weekly testing, or be fired by companies with more than 100 employees (those companies will be fined $14,000, by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, for each instance of failure to enforce the edict).
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Scott Gottlieb
Person
Hallie Jackson
ideastream.org

Has Anyone Died After Receiving The COVID-19 Vaccine?

What are your questions about the coronavirus vaccine?. Ideastream Public Media's health team is answering as many questions as possible, with help from local experts in a range of fields. You can send us your questions with our online form, through our social media group, or call us at 216-916-6476. We'll keep the answers coming on our website and on the air.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Msnbc#Biontech#Covid#Fda Chair#Cnbc#Rnc#Fox News#Americans
Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Are Some People Already Immune to COVID-19 Without Getting It or Receiving the Vaccine?

There are several factors that give some people resistance or even immunity to COVID-19 even though they’ve never had the virus or received the vaccine. Now that many people have been fully vaccinated for months, there is discussion about just how long this will protect us from getting the virus, or at least getting deathly ill from it. Additional doses being offered to some 28 days after their second dose of a mRNA vaccine, and booster shots offered to others eight months after receiving the second dose of a mRNG vaccine are creating concern about how long the protection lasts.
The Oregonian

Have you seen posts claiming the FDA ‘admitted’ the COVID vaccine kills people? That’s completely false

A member of the general made an unsubstantiated claim during the open public comment portion of a livestreamed FDA advisory board hearing on Sept. 17, claiming that the COVID-19 vaccines are killing at least two people for every person they save. Anti-vaccination groups online seized on the comments and claimed that the FDA panel itself made ‘admitted’ this ‘fact.’
PHARMACEUTICALS
CNET

Moderna's COVID-19 booster vaccine: Approval status, who would be eligible and more

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Attention this week is on Pfizer's vaccine booster, as the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention weigh who would qualify for a third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. But what if you received the Moderna vaccine? The drug maker said the vaccine's effectiveness to guard against serious illness may be starting to wane for those who were the first to become fully vaccinated and a booster may be needed to maintain high levels of protection.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
yourerie

Caregivers and daycare directors speak out after Pfizer announces COVID-19 vaccine is safe for children ages five to eleven

Pfizer said that their vaccine is safe for children ages five to eleven. Now the company will ask the FDA for emergency use authorization in the coming weeks. In its trials, Pfizer gave more than 2,200 children one third of the dose given to adults and found that it produced minimal side effects similar to adults and older children.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

245K+
Followers
95K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy