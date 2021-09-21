Exclusive: Metro proposes $224M in contracts with diverse businesses, according to a new report

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore lost out on $480,000 from a company that auctioned vehicles for the city after the vendor failed to submit all the revenue it collected, according to a new report from the Office of the Inspector General. The company was awarded a municipal contract in 2012 but continued to auction off vehicles for the Department of Transportation and Department of General Services after the agreement expired and was not renewed by the Board of Estimates, the report said. In 2019, the Law Department filed a lawsuit against the company for $575,299 in missing revenue from four auctions the year...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 14 DAYS AGO