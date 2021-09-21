CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Exclusive: Metro proposes $224M in contracts with diverse businesses, according to a new report

By Drew Hutchinson
Nashville Business Journal
Nashville Business Journal
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Metro is poised to more than quadruple the amount of business it steers to women and minority-owned contractors, according to a new report. In fiscal year 2021, which ended June 30, Metro proposed spending $224 million with "Black- and brown-owned" and woman-owned businesses at the subcontractor level, according to an Equal Business Opportunity Program report obtained by Nashville Business Journal. That’s up from $49 million in 2019 (fiscal year 2020), when the initiative launched.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
bizneworleans.com

City Expands Affordable Housing Initiatives

NEW ORLEANS — From the City of New Orleans:. Today, Mayor LaToya Cantrell signed an Ordinance to move forward with a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement with the New Orleans Redevelopment Authority, outlining the terms and responsibilities for the redevelopment of City-owned properties. The Council also approved the execution of two lease agreements for the development of City-owned properties located at 2314 Louisiana Ave. and 2600 S. Broad St., slated to begin in 2022.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Nashville Business Journal

New details, renderings emerge for Circle South office tower

SoBro’s Circle South office tower is poised to open in 2024, and its development team is unveiling new details. The 30-story building, one of two planned for the site, is owned by Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co. and Mirasol Capital. Charlie Gibson and Stewart Lyman, both from Cushman & Wakefield, are marketing the property. Gresham Smith is leading design, according to previous reports from Nashville Business Journal.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Business Journal

California firm sets record with Metrocenter apartment buy

A firm from California just smashed Metrocenter's per-unit apartment sales record. G.W. Williams Co., a privately held real estate company in San Mateo, spent $74.26 million on The Duke apartments in Metrocenter. The purchase price is equal to $295,947 per unit, well above the area's previous record of $260,000 in 2019, but below Nashville's overall record of at least $367,310, according to data from Colliers International. Brett Kingman and Russ Oldham of CBRE brokered the deal, according to a press release.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Nashville, TN
Business
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
WTAJ

Proposed legislation to provide support to small, diverse, veteran small businesses

REGIONAL Pa. (WTAJ) – State senators on Tuesday announced new legislation to ensure that small, diverse, and veteran-owned businesses receive support and equal opportunities in state contracts. The bipartisan bill, sponsored by senators Vincent Hughes and Camera Bartolotta aims to give small businesses an opportunity to compete for contracting opportunities with state government contracts.
SMALL BUSINESS
WOLF

Wolf shows support for new bill to help small, diverse & veteran-owned businesses

HARRISBURG (WOLF) — Governor Wolf Monday applauded new legislation to support small, diverse and veteran-owned businesses in Pennsylvania. The legislation comes after the Bureau of Diversity, Inclusion and Small Business Opportunities conducted a 2018 study showing disparities in the contracting system statewide. "We are trying to make the free market...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. lawmakers move to help more small diverse, veteran-owned businesses land government contracts

Legislation to improve small diverse and veteran-owned businesses’ opportunities to land state and local government contracts got a push from Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday. The impetus for the bill grows out of a 2018 statewide disparity study that found women, minority and veteran-owned businesses were underrepresented in the commonwealth’s contracting system.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Opportunity#Metro#Americans#Hispanic
Nashville Business Journal

Largest Women-owned Businesses in Nashville

This List ranks Nashville-area women-owned businesses by 2020 revenue. Information was obtained from firm representatives. Information on The List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the Nashville Business Journal. Only those that responded to our inquiries were listed. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically. The Nashville area is defined as: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Montgomery, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties.
NASHVILLE, TN
washingtoninformer.com

Metro Proposes Another Fare Decrease

Metro officials are proposing several changes in fares and late-night service to bring back riders after the coronavirus pandemic decreased ridership by at least one-third. The proposed changes in Metro documents released Tuesday include a $1 bus fare, $2 late-night rail fares after 9:30 p.m. and implementing a $4 flat fee for MetroAccess trips.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
ZDNet

Stripe launches new financial reporting tool for SaaS businesses

Stripe on Tuesday launched a new financial reporting tool that should simplify an accounting process that's often complex and time-consuming for SaaS businesses. The new Revenue Recognition tool automates the process of "recognizing revenue" -- documenting when a customer receives a product or uses a service rather than when they paid for it.
ECONOMY
TechRepublic

U.S. companies excel at limiting shadow IT, according to a new report

Many respondents are planning to continue remote operations for the next couple of years, but what strategies are they implementing to protect themselves in the age of remote work at scale?. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, companies around the globe quickly transitioned to remote work to mitigate the spread of...
BUSINESS
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Lost More Than $480K To Auction Company, According To New OIG Report

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore lost out on $480,000 from a company that auctioned vehicles for the city after the vendor failed to submit all the revenue it collected, according to a new report from the Office of the Inspector General. The company was awarded a municipal contract in 2012 but continued to auction off vehicles for the Department of Transportation and Department of General Services after the agreement expired and was not renewed by the Board of Estimates, the report said. In 2019, the Law Department filed a lawsuit against the company for $575,299 in missing revenue from four auctions the year...
BALTIMORE, MD
oilandgas360.com

Exclusive: Independence Contract Drilling at The Oil & Gas Conference

Publisher's Note: View EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference 2021 replays free for a limited time. Independence Contract Drilling is a premium land drilling services provider. From our corporate headquarters in Houston, Texas, we develop and assemble our ShaleDriller® series rig design based on E&P operator feedback and field requirements.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WDSU

New Orleans launching Hurricane Ida insurance deductible program

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans announced Wednesday the launch of a new program to assist Orleans Parish residents impacted by Hurricane Ida. Beginning Thursday, the Mayor’s Office of Housing Policy and Community Development will accept applications for the Hurricane Ida Insurance Deductible Program. The city said it...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Nashville Business Journal

Nashville Business Journal

Nashville, TN
879
Followers
2K+
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

The Nashville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/nashville

Comments / 0

Community Policy