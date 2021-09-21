Exclusive: Metro proposes $224M in contracts with diverse businesses, according to a new report
Metro is poised to more than quadruple the amount of business it steers to women and minority-owned contractors, according to a new report. In fiscal year 2021, which ended June 30, Metro proposed spending $224 million with "Black- and brown-owned" and woman-owned businesses at the subcontractor level, according to an Equal Business Opportunity Program report obtained by Nashville Business Journal. That’s up from $49 million in 2019 (fiscal year 2020), when the initiative launched.www.bizjournals.com
