Mets Player Performance Meter: Position players, September 13-19

After an exciting Subway Series in which the Mets took two out of three from the Yankees and the bats appeared to stir from their season-long slumber, it turned out that was perhaps merely some sleepwalking on the offense’s part. This week, presented with a golden opportunity against two teams they were chasing in the standings, the Mets came out completely flat and rolled over with the bats returning to a comatose state. The Mets were swept by the Cardinals and then dropped two of the first three in their weekend series against the Phillies before finally eking out a victory on Sunday. Many of the players who were hot have cooled off some, but if there is anything positive to take away from this meter it’s that Jeff McNeil and Dominic Smith are looking a little closer to themselves—hopefully a little nugget of optimism the Mets can take away into the offseason if their hot streaks persist.