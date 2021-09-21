Parents arrested after 3-month-old baby found with amphetamines in system

A man and woman are currently in jail after doctors discovered their three-month-old baby boy had amphetamines in his system. According to the arrest affidavit, Sapulpa Police Officer Cady Byrnes was called to St. Francis emergency center in Tulsa about a baby testing positive for amphetamines. Upon her arrival, Officer Byrnes was met by an attending physician who explained that the baby had tested positive after his parents brought him in for a “possible blockage in his system.”