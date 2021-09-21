CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sapulpa, OK

Parents arrested after 3-month-old baby found with amphetamines in system

By Micah Choquette
sapulpatimes.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man and woman are currently in jail after doctors discovered their three-month-old baby boy had amphetamines in his system. According to the arrest affidavit, Sapulpa Police Officer Cady Byrnes was called to St. Francis emergency center in Tulsa about a baby testing positive for amphetamines. Upon her arrival, Officer Byrnes was met by an attending physician who explained that the baby had tested positive after his parents brought him in for a “possible blockage in his system.”

sapulpatimes.com

Comments / 4

Chantil Lucas-Meek
8d ago

" Got ahold of one of the other kids medicine " is not a valid possibility for a 3 month old baby. Testing positive are 3 months old means this- that woman/man was holding that baby in her/his arms as they exhaled the smoke they inhaled from a pipe. WAKE UP PEOPLE! If secondhand smoke from a cigarette or contact high from THC is possible ( and I can assure you as someone allergic to THC that it is) then why wouldn't the meth smoke exhaled be toxic as well? You might as well as have held that pipe to the baby's lips.

Reply(2)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline, Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Society
Sapulpa, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Society
City
Sapulpa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amphetamines#Methamphetamine#Police#Child Neglect
ABC News

Man opens emergency door, jumps onto wing of plane in Miami

MIAMI -- A passenger on an American Airlines flight that landed at Miami International Airport opened an emergency door and walked onto the wing as the plane reached the terminal, authorities said. Flight 920 from Cali, Colombia, had just landed in Miami Wednesday night when the incident happened. “The customer...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy