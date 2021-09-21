CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kris Jenner, 65, Is All Smiles In Leather Pants & Sheer Shirt For Date Night With Corey Gamble

By Olivia Elgart
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P4ZQh_0c3IWnr600
BACKGRID

Kris Jenner looked fabulous when she had a date night with Corey Gamble rocking a sheer blouse with tight leather pants.

Kris Jenner, 65, is always making a statement no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did when she went on a date with Corey Gamble, 40, at Nobu Malibu on Sept. 20. Kris looked gorgeous when she donned a long-sleeve black plunging jacket that was covered in dazzling crystal embellishments styled with leather pants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34e4j4_0c3IWnr600
Kris Jenner looked fabulous in a dazzling sheer black bedazzled jacket on top of leather pants. (BACKGRID)

The bottom half of the cropped jacket featured a sheer overlay which was also decked out in sequin embroidery. She styled the top with a pair of skintight black leather pants and a pair of pointed-toe black leather heeled booties. A leather clutch and massive diamond hoop earrings completed her look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41LNTg_0c3IWnr600
Kris was on a date with Corey Gamble at Nobu Malibu on Sept. 20 when she rocked this outfit while Corey wore green trousers & a button-down white shirt. (BACKGRID)

Meanwhile, Corey looked just as stylish when he donned a pair of army green fitted trousers with a long-sleeve white linen button-down shirt. He topped his look off with a pair of brown suede slip-on shoes and a green baseball cap.

Kris has been looking amazing lately and aside from this ensemble, we loved her outfit at the 2021 Met Gala, themed, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” on Sept. 13. She slayed the red carpet when she wore a black Alexander McQueen Fall 2019 get-up featuring a plunging, fitted blazer with one long train on the side, styled with fitted black trousers. She accessorized with a pair of Tom Ford Velvet Crystal Pumps and a Judith Leiber Black Sphere Ball and Chain Clutch.

Everyone knows that power suits are Kris’s go-to outfits and one of our favorites was her hot pink neon satin suit that she wore in NYC on Sept. 11. Under her fitted blazer, she rocked a nude tank top and she accessorized with a pair of sparkly pink Dolce & Gabbana Lori Pumps and a Dolce & Gabbana Glitter Baroque Mini Tote Bag.

Comments / 31

Julie Beckstead
8d ago

Just cant wrap my mind around how shes attracted to this man. He has womens thighs and is just frumpy. He also seems to be a pleaser like hes waiting for the golden ticket so hes missing booty to get to it. Just something about him. She could have her pick and why she chose him befuddles me

Reply(2)
5
Yagottabkidding
8d ago

Now let's see.....is this the Jenner who is genuinely a woman? I mean, I'm confused here. This one didn't trade in her "parts" in order to manufacture a "different being," right? I'm having a difficult time understanding the reconfigurement of people who wish to be altered due to "God making a mistake." I just hope this woman Jenner is "actually from the original factory." In this day and age, you can't be certain with all the unusual "switches" then "switch-backs" and all the "I don't knows." Heck.....how many more alternative restroom facilities can we expect, too?

Reply
5
Nyla Nelson
6d ago

The Kardashian’s & their mom are Always seeking publicity. Notice how she’s staring right at the camera man for her candid moment for a picture with a smile on her face

Reply
2
