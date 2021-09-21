Kris Jenner, 65, Is All Smiles In Leather Pants & Sheer Shirt For Date Night With Corey Gamble

BACKGRID

Kris Jenner looked fabulous when she had a date night with Corey Gamble rocking a sheer blouse with tight leather pants.

Kris Jenner, 65, is always making a statement no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did when she went on a date with Corey Gamble, 40, at Nobu Malibu on Sept. 20. Kris looked gorgeous when she donned a long-sleeve black plunging jacket that was covered in dazzling crystal embellishments styled with leather pants.

Kris Jenner looked fabulous in a dazzling sheer black bedazzled jacket on top of leather pants. (BACKGRID)

The bottom half of the cropped jacket featured a sheer overlay which was also decked out in sequin embroidery. She styled the top with a pair of skintight black leather pants and a pair of pointed-toe black leather heeled booties. A leather clutch and massive diamond hoop earrings completed her look.

Kris was on a date with Corey Gamble at Nobu Malibu on Sept. 20 when she rocked this outfit while Corey wore green trousers & a button-down white shirt. (BACKGRID)

Meanwhile, Corey looked just as stylish when he donned a pair of army green fitted trousers with a long-sleeve white linen button-down shirt. He topped his look off with a pair of brown suede slip-on shoes and a green baseball cap.

Kris has been looking amazing lately and aside from this ensemble, we loved her outfit at the 2021 Met Gala, themed, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” on Sept. 13. She slayed the red carpet when she wore a black Alexander McQueen Fall 2019 get-up featuring a plunging, fitted blazer with one long train on the side, styled with fitted black trousers. She accessorized with a pair of Tom Ford Velvet Crystal Pumps and a Judith Leiber Black Sphere Ball and Chain Clutch.

Everyone knows that power suits are Kris’s go-to outfits and one of our favorites was her hot pink neon satin suit that she wore in NYC on Sept. 11. Under her fitted blazer, she rocked a nude tank top and she accessorized with a pair of sparkly pink Dolce & Gabbana Lori Pumps and a Dolce & Gabbana Glitter Baroque Mini Tote Bag.