A 55-year-old man in Russia died of an anaphylactic shock after being bitten by a deadly snake during a stunt performance. The incident took place last week in the city of Astrakhan. The victim, who has not been identified, was on his third attempt to carry out a trick for workmates in a watermelon field when the snake bit his tongue. In the first two attempts, the man had put the steppe viper down his throat. Despite being poisonous, the snake's venom is not lethal to humans.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO