Missing ‘Supernatural’ on TV? Here’s your chance to meet some of the cast locally

Have you ever wanted to go to Comic Con, but didn’t want to travel across the country?. Well, the Suncoast Fan Fest has you covered this weekend. Featuring actors and content creators from such popular shows and movies as “Supernatural,” “Stargate SG-1,” “Star Trek” and “Starship Troopers,” fans get their own flavor of a comic con with this weekend’s event at the Bradenton Area Convention Center in Palmetto.