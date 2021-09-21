Dolphins Week 3 Power Rankings Roundup

The Miami Dolphins took a lot more significant tumble after their Week 2 loss than they did after the season-opening victory at New England, though that was to be expected after the 35-0 pounding they took at the hands of the Buffalo Bills.

The Dolphins dropped an average of a little more than seven spots in the seven outlets used for our power rankings roundup — Sports Illustrated, NFL.com, ESPN, CBS Sports, Pro Football Network, Yahoo Sports and USA Today — and this week ranged from 19th to 23rd in the league.

Pro Football Network was toughest on the Dolphins, dropping them from 12th after Week 1 to 23rd.

Here's a roundup of the 2021 power rankings heading into Week 3, with the previous ranking in parentheses and the comments from each outlet:

Ranking: No. 20 (15)

Analysis: "I think the Saints win the award for team that looked most different between Week 1 and Week 2, but going from beating the Patriots to getting blanked 35–0 at home (even against a very good team like the Bills) is still quite a ride. Hopefully Tua Tagovailoa's injury doesn’t hamper his season too much, because we know Brian Flores can coach up a defense and seeing how Tua develops is easily this season’s top priority."

Ranking: No. 22 (13)

Analysis: "Sunday's game won't be an easy one for the Dolphins to shake off. The Bills came into their building and delivered an embarrassing 35-0 whipping that wiped away any lingering optimism gained from the Week 1 win at Foxborough. Miami seemed overwhelmed by a more talented Buffalo roster. Tua Tagovailoa was lit up by the Bills' pass rushers three times in eight offensive snaps before his day ended with a cart ride to the locker room and the diagnosis of bruised ribs. Jacoby Brissett was unable to provide anything close to a Ryan Fitzpatrick-like spark, and Miami was left to ponder what the blowout loss means in the big picture. Did the Dolphins have a bad day ... or are the Bills really that much better? Either way, Brian Flores has a lot of work ahead of him."

Ranking: No. 20 (15)

Analysis on the most pleasant surprise (Jaylen Waddle): "Miami has not had any true standout from a fantasy perspective (a positive one, at least), but Waddle has been the closest thing to it, registering 10 catches in his first two games. They haven't necessarily been terribly productive receptions -- he has 109 receiving yards -- but the No. 6 overall pick did score a touchdown in Week 1, and he has seen 13 total targets. That type of opportunity suggests the Dolphins trust him in the offense already, which is a positive sign for the rookie going forward."

Ranking: No. 20 (14)

Analysis: "The health of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa bears watching after he hurt his rib against the Bills. If he can't go against the Raiders, it will be Jacoby Brissett, who struggled in relief against Buffalo."

Ranking: No. 23 (12)

Analysis: "Losing Tua Tagovailoa does not hep their outlook, but it’s unknown how long the Dolphins will be without their quarterback. The offense struggled in multiple ways Sunday. They fumbled possessions away multiple times and couldn’t move the ball down the field."

Ranking: No. 22 (13)

Analysis: "After beating the Patriots in their season opener, the Dolphins had just about the worst game they could have imagined vs. Buffalo in Week 2. Tua Tagovailoa was carted off early with a rib injury and replaced by ex-Patriots QB Jacoby Brissett, who failed to put up any points in the 35-0 loss."

Ranking: No. 19 (12)

Analysis: "After getting benched in Las Vegas last year, you know QB Tua Tagovailoa wants to come up aces in Sin City this Sunday – especially after Miami went bust when he injured his ribs in Week 2."