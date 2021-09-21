CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy football wavers: Add Teddy Bridgewater, Cordarrelle Patterson, Quintez Cephus for Week 3

By Evan Macy
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor fantasy football veterans, the waiver wire seems particularly barren compared to recent years. Perhaps it's because there have been (knock on wood) very few big injuries to skill players, opening up appealing back up options. Or maybe it's because there have been fewer surprise rookie contributors through two weeks to start the year.

Rondale Moore, Cordarrelle Patterson highlight Week 3 waivers

Welcome to the Week 3 edition of Waiver Wired for the 2021 season. After a polarizing run that saw Elijah Mitchell added for nearly every FAAB dollar available, this week’s waiver period is a terrific time to shuffle the end of rosters and get all your ducks in row. As you’ll soon find out, this week isn’t one we should be looking to battle in if our leaguemates are seeking revenge from the last wave of players.
Best Fantasy Week 3 Waiver Pickups: Justin Fields gets his chance, Cordarrelle Patterson & Tony Pollard break out

We weren’t alone in this, but we’ve been advising to stash Justin Fields since before the season even began. While he is owned in roughly 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, he’s obviously also widely available. Here we are just a few games into the season, and Fields is headlining our top Week 3 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds. It might be a little premature, but with Andy Dalton hurting, Fields could start having value as soon as next week (and so could Deshaun Watson…more on that later). Fields isn’t the only player replacing an injured QB (though he’s probably the only one worth picking up), and apparently QBs absorbed most of the bad injury luck, as few players at other positions look ready to ascend to starter status (which isn’t necessarily a bad thing). Sony Michel, JaMycal Hasty, and Peyton Barber took advantage of injuries to get more touches, but depending on the injury reports this week, they won’t be in high demand. In fact, two handcuff/committee backs, Tony Pollard and Cordarrelle Patterson, might be the best RB pickups.
VFL Cordarrelle Patterson Finds First Two Touchdowns of 2021

Former Tennessee wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson is still making guys miss on the football field, in case you didn’t know. After entering the league in 2013, Patterson has played for five teams over the course of nine seasons. After spending his last two years in Chicago, Patterson took his talents to the Atlanta Falcons for the 2021 season.
Derek Carr
Cordarrelle Patterson snags one-handed TD catch as Falcons mount comeback

TAMPA, Fla. -- Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan shuffled his feet, moved right and in almost a moment of desperation, flicked the ball toward his running back, Cordarrelle Patterson, who was open a couple of yards ahead of him. Patterson stuck his arm up and snagged it one-handed before running...
Cordarrelle Patterson: Gadget Player or Waiver Wire Target? (2021 Fantasy Football)

Is there a more interesting player in the NFL, purely from the standpoint of usage and expectations throughout his career, than Cordarrelle Patterson?. The fantasy world has seemingly yet to decide whether the term “gadget player” is a good, bad or neutral designation and whether or not it applies to Patterson.
Falcons Week 2 player of the game: It’s RB Cordarrelle Patterson, again

No, you are not reading the same article that was written last week, highlighting RB Cordarrelle Patterson as the player of the week against the Eagles. For the second consecutive game to open the season, it was Patterson who was the best player on the field — this time against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL
Atlanta Falcons having Rodney White flashbacks with rise of Cordarrelle Patterson

If you wear number 84 for the Atlanta Falcons, you better be good, even outstanding. That was Rodney White’s number for a decade. The four-time Pro Bowler holds several Atlanta receiving records and is rightful in the Falcons Ring of Honor. So, no pressure for the new addition who had the eight and the four sewn onto his jersey. However, no one seems to mind Cordarrelle Patterson wearing that number after his first two games.
Running Back Handcuff Report: Week 4 (2021 Fantasy Football)

Week 3 in the NFL was a tough one to figure out. You’ve got James Conner scoring two touchdowns, Nyheim Hines out-snapping Jonathan Taylor, and Peyton Barber racking up 26 touches. The bankable production at the running back position got a little more difficult with Christian McCaffery joining Dalvin Cook...
Griffith lands with Denver Broncos

Englewood, Colo. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Denver Broncos have traded for Indiana State linebacker Jonas Griffith. Jonas now lands on the Broncos 53-man roster and is expected to play a big role in special teams after shining for the 49ers in his first NFL preseason. Head coach Vic Fangio says, “We...
NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Christian McCaffrey News

Just a few days ago, the Carolina Panthers kept their undefeated season alive with a win dominant victory over the Houston Texans. Unfortunately, that win came with a significant cost. Star running back Christian McCaffrey suffered a hamstring injury and first-round corner Jaycee Horn suffered a broken foot. Thankfully, the...
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Smart Sleepers to Exploit and Lineup Advice

A healthy amount of fantasy football players rushed to the waiver wire on Thursday night in an attempt to pick up Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard. The rookie out of Oklahoma State is expected to see an increase in production while Christian McCaffrey heals from his hamstring injury. Hubbard...
Major Update on Chiefs Coach Andy Reid's Health After Hospitalization

There is good news concerning the health of Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Reid returned to work on Tuesday after being released from the hospital on Monday. Reid was admitted to the University of Kansas Health System on Sunday following the loss against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Bruce Arians had some tough words for Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians called out quarterback Tom Brady for allowing a costly strip-sack in their Week 2 game versus the Atlanta Falcons. Although elite quarterbacks often avoid coaching criticism, that’s never been the case for Tom Brady. The 21-year veteran passer has famously gotten an earful from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and it seems Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is no different. On Arians’ offense, no one is above criticism — not even Brady.
