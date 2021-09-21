Info for Friday night football game at Indian Creek

Due to ongoing construction at their school complex, parking is VERY LIMITED. The Indian Creek athletic department is asking fans to please park at the Reisbeck’s parking lot behind the McDonald’s in town. The athletic department will be shuttling busses continuously to get fans to and from the stadium. The construction equipment is taking up almost all of the room around the complex. If you attempt to park at the stadium, there is a very good chance you will be turned away. There is handicapped parking at the stadium.