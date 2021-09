Michelle Bolsonaro, Brazil’s first lady and wife of the country’s far-right, anti-vaccine president Jair Bolsonaro, got herself vaccinated against the coronavirus in New York last week, prompting a backlash in her home country.The couple were in the US last week for the UN General Assembly (UNGA) meeting, where Ms Bolsonaro’s unvaccinated husband delivered a speech, allegedly in violation of New York’s health protocols.”Taking a vaccine is a personal decision. My wife (Michelle Bolsonaro), for example, decided to take it in the United States. I did not take it,” Mr Bolsonaro said in an interview published by Veja magazine last...

