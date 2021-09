Employee donations plus matching company funds will benefit United Way, No Kid Hungry, The Salvation Army. GARLAND, Texas – Sept. 23, 2021 – Atmos Energy employees pledged $827,495 during the company’s annual Week of Giving campaign, held Sept. 13 through Sept. 17, to benefit No Kid Hungry, The Salvation Army, and United Way. Doubling the financial impact for these essential organizations through its Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities initiative, Atmos Energy will match all employee donations to these vital nonprofits – bringing the total amount raised to more than $1.6 million. These funds, to be distributed across the eight states Atmos Energy serves, are focused on three key beneficiaries: students, heroes, and neighbors.

