Accelerate State of DevOps Report: The Move to Multi-Cloud

By Eric Maxwell
devops.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnalysis of the 2021 Accelerate State of DevOps Report (SODR) data shows an increasing number of organizations are choosing multi-cloud and hybrid cloud solutions. In our survey, respondents were asked where their primary service or application was hosted, and the results showed that public cloud use is on the rise.

devops.com

