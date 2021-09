In the process of writing my last article, I realized how important it is to cherish the diverse community I have been able to surround myself with. I went through high school associating myself with white friends to try and combat personal biases. Growing up in a town with large Black and Latinx populations, my new interactions with privileged white groups at high school created a naive and unexplainable need for acceptance. Instead of embracing my Mexican identity and peers, I wanted to be friends with those outside of the community for reasons none other than social validation. It is unfortunate to think that I wanted to create friendships that, at the time, I thought made me superior and included, even though I really wasn’t.

