Glynn County, GA

Glynn County Sheriff’s Office announces passing of deputy sheriff

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 8 days ago
Deputy Sheriff IV Talmadge "Leon" Tucker (Glynn County Sheriff's Office)

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Glynn County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of one of its own.

In a Facebook post Tuesday morning the sheriff’s office wrote:

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Deputy Sheriff IV Talmadge “Leon” Tucker. Deputy Tucker has been in law enforcement for over 30 years, working with the Sheriff’s office for the last 11 years. He will be missed by all who knew him. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Several comments were left on the post, speaking to Tucker’s character. Many described him as great, sweet and dear friend that will be missed.

Multiple local first responders have passed recently due to COVID-19.

Action News Jax has contacted the sheriff’s office to find out Tucker’s cause of death.

We will update this story when more information is made available.

