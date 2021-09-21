Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Day-To-Day With Rib Injury
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is considered “day-to-day” with a rib injury, reported ESPN. Tagovailoa was taken out early in the Dolphin’s embarrassing loss Sunday evening to the Buffalo Bills, 35-0. The Bill’s defensive end AJ Epenesa took out Tagovailoa on the second drive of the game. He did not return to the game. Jacoby Brissett eventually took over for the Dolphins and recorded 169 passing yards and an interception.www.hypefresh.co
Comments / 0