Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Day-To-Day With Rib Injury

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (ribs) is considered day-to-day with bruised ribs. Tagovailoa appeared to be in intense pain after suffering his injury in the first quarter of Sunday's eventual shutout loss to the Buffalo Bills, but X-rays and MRI's revealed no structural damage beyond his bruised ribs. Still, bruised ribs have been more than enough to sideline even the toughest players, and it's genuinely up in the air if Tagovailoa starts in Week 3.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO