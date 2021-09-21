CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Day-To-Day With Rib Injury

By John Armwood III
hypefresh.co
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is considered “day-to-day” with a rib injury, reported ESPN. Tagovailoa was taken out early in the Dolphin’s embarrassing loss Sunday evening to the Buffalo Bills, 35-0. The Bill’s defensive end AJ Epenesa took out Tagovailoa on the second drive of the game. He did not return to the game. Jacoby Brissett eventually took over for the Dolphins and recorded 169 passing yards and an interception.

www.hypefresh.co

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Tua Tagovailoa (ribs) considered day-to-day for Dolphins

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (ribs) is considered day-to-day with bruised ribs. Tagovailoa appeared to be in intense pain after suffering his injury in the first quarter of Sunday's eventual shutout loss to the Buffalo Bills, but X-rays and MRI's revealed no structural damage beyond his bruised ribs. Still, bruised ribs have been more than enough to sideline even the toughest players, and it's genuinely up in the air if Tagovailoa starts in Week 3.
NFL
Click10.com

Tua Tagovailoa had further tests on ribs; Flores says Tagovailoa day-to-day

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – There was good news for Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Monday. The NFL Network’s Tom Pelisserro reports that Tagovailoa underwent further tests on his bruised ribs Monday morning and they did not reveal major issues. Tagovailoa was given an initial X-ray on Sunday and those tests...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Sports Illustrated

Potential Trade Destinations for Marlon Mack

The Indianapolis Colts and running back Marlon Mack have mutually agreed to seek out a trade according to Tom Pelissero. Mack suffered a torn Achilles in 2020, and he returned to the team this year as the third-string back. He has played just 13 snaps in three games in 2021.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Him

Earlier this month, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he believed he could play until the age of 50. “Can Tom Brady play until he’s 50 years old?” Rob Gronkowski asked. “Wow, that seems to be the really hot question lately. I mean, I don’t find it so difficult....
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#Espn#The Buffalo Bills#The Las Vegas Raiders
FanSided

Bruce Arians had some tough words for Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians called out quarterback Tom Brady for allowing a costly strip-sack in their Week 2 game versus the Atlanta Falcons. Although elite quarterbacks often avoid coaching criticism, that’s never been the case for Tom Brady. The 21-year veteran passer has famously gotten an earful from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and it seems Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is no different. On Arians’ offense, no one is above criticism — not even Brady.
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

MRI Results Are Reportedly In For Rob Gronkowski

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, 34-24. This was the first loss of the regular season for Tom Brady’s team. Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski took a huge hit in the loss, as he was forced to depart the contest with an apparent injury.
NFL
GOBankingRates

What Is Tom Brady’s Net Worth?

Superstar quarterback Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is preparing for the 22nd NFL season in a career of unparalleled awards and achievements. He also has quite an eye-popping net worth. Find...
NFL
Yardbarker

Cowboys Sign Veteran QB: New Dak Prescott Backup?

There's a new quarterback in town. Is there a new backup for Dak Prescott?. According to our sources, the Dallas Cowboys have claimed former Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier off waivers. The move comes after the team parted ways with Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert as part of Tuesday's roster...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy