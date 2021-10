Scott Clinton Russell, age 65, of Eureka Springs, Arkansas, finished the race that was set before him and went to his eternal home on September 11, 2021. He entered this life August 10, 1956, in Monroe, Louisiana. He is preceded in death by his parents: Leonard and Melba (Russell) Smith. With great anticipation Scott was joined in Holy Matrimony to Cindy Louise Flint on March 17, 2018.