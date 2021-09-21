UK in the NFL: Josh Allen records sack in consecutive weeks
Week 2 of the NFL football season is in the books. CatsPause.com will share how each fared as the season progresses. All six of the 2021 NFL Draft choices have stuck with their respective clubs for now: linebacker Jamin Davis (Football Team), cornerback Kelvin Joseph (Dallas Cowboys), defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna (Cowboys), offensive tackle Landon Young (New Orleans Saints), cornerback Brandin Echols (New York Jets) and defensive tackle Phil Hoskins (Carolina Panthers).247sports.com
Comments / 0