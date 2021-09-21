Iowa’s Attorney General warns buying of used cars amid hurricane season
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - On Tuesday Iowa’s Attorney General warned residents to beware when buying a used car as flood-damaged vehicles are making their way to the state. Attorney General Tom Miller states that with hurricane season being in full force, personal vehicles are some of the most damaged possessions. Miller says if these cars make it up to Iowa for resale, it could create a problematic situation for both residents’ wallets and Iowa roads.www.wowt.com
