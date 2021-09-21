Ready or Not, Fugees Are Reuniting for The Score’s 25th Anniversary

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe Score, the second and final album by hip-hop group Fugees, has already secured its place in history as one of the best and most influential rap albums ever. But just in case there’s any doubt about The Score’s legacy, Fugees are going to remind the world this fall, reuniting to tour the album in honor of its 25th anniversary. The trio of Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel announced the 12-city tour, which marks the group’s first live shows in 15 years, on September 21; it comes after their 2005–06 reunion culminated in conflicts between Hill and the two other members. Pras notoriously told AllHipHop.com in 2007, “Before I work with Lauryn Hill again, you will have a better chance of seeing Osama bin Laden and [George W.] Bush in Starbucks having a latte, discussing foreign policies.”

