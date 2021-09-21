CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple developing software to screen for depression, cognitive decline

By David Snow
Cult of Mac
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple is developing new iPhone and Apple Watch software tracking user health data to try to detect signs of depression and cognitive decline in users. The work is a joint effort with partners, The Wall Street Journal and other media outlets reported Tuesday. With the software, diagnoses resulting from screening...

www.cultofmac.com

