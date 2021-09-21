Folkestone man due in court over Euro final video

A man has been charged with posting an offensive video following the final of the Euro 2020 football tournament. The clip was posted online following England's defeat to Italy on penalties on 11 July, police said. The video was referred to Kent Police by the national UK football policing unit.
A nurse is facing up to ten years in prison after she called in sick to clean up blood after her son shot a love rival in her NHS company car. Patricia Dean, 58, of Sowerby Bridge in west Yorkshire, called in sick to her job as a mental health nurse to clean the car after her son Vincenzo De Falco attacked his love rival on January 21, 2019, Jonathan Smith, and shot him in the knees in it.
A MAN has been charged over the death of a newlywed bride who fell from Arthur's Seat days after her wedding. Fawziyah Javed, 31, was declared dead at the scene in Edinburgh after the horror on Thursday night. A 27-year-old man has been charged in connection with her death, Police...
One of India’s most notorious gangsters has been shot dead in a Delhi courtroom after members of a rival gang disguised themselves in lawyers’ cloaks and opened fire. The shooting took place as Jitendra Maan, alias Gogi”, previously one of Delhi’s most wanted men, entered the court to face murder and extortion charges. Police returned fire, according to officials, killing two gunmen.
A PRISONER complained he was forced to share a cell with eight-inch rats he feared would wee and poo on him as he slept. Luke Hudson, from Barnsley, South Yorkshire, was jailed for three months after assaulting a police officer - but has moaned that his time behind bars was like being in "a concentration camp".
A West Bromwich Albion fan found guilty of racially abusing one of his own team’s players on Facebook has been jailed for eight weeks. Simon Silwood posted a message saying Romaine Sawyers should win the “Baboon d’Or” – a sarcastic reference to the Ballon d’Or trophy – following his team’s 5-0 defeat to Manchester City at the Hawthorns on January 26.
A missing man was among two found dead at a house 40 miles from where he disappeared. Darren Beevers, 38, from Barnsley, was reported missing by a concerned friend on Sunday night. Officers investigating his disappearance found his body alongside the remains of a man in his late 20s in...
A woman whose body was discovered in a home in Leicester has been named by police. Ingrid Matthew was found inside a property on Lincoln Street at about 18:00 BST on Saturday. In a statement, the 54-year-old's family said she would be remembered "for her caring nature, vibrant personality, infectious smile and echoing laughter".
A 64-year-old prison escapee in New South Wales (NSW), Australia, who has been on the run for nearly 30 years has surrendered to police. Darko Desic handed himself in to authorities Sunday after the COVID-19 pandemic left him homeless, local media outlet 7News.com.au reported. The Yugoslavian-born man was 13 months...
A disability charity has criticised UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin for remarks which appeared to play down the disorder at the Euro 2020 final. Ticketless supporters were able to gain entry to Wembley with some of them crowding into wheelchair viewing areas and creating what Level Playing Field (LPF) has previously described as a “frightening experience” for disabled fans.
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The European Union’s top court has ordered Poland to pay a daily fine of 500,000 euros ($586,000) until it complies with an earlier ruling to shut down a lignite mine near the border with the Czech Republic and Germany. Poland refuses to close the Turow mine, arguing it supplies one of the country’s main power plants. Poland tried, but has so far failed to reverse the closure order in negotiations with Czech authorities who had sought to shut the mine down. On Monday, the EU’s Court of Justice said the fine was necessary to make Poland comply with the May’s order. Poland replied it cannot close the mine. The Czech Republic argues the open-cast mine is draining water from Czech villages in the area.
A man is due to appear in court charged with murdering his father. Sean Maurice, 29, is accused of fatally stabbing Paul Maurice, 51, on Widmore Road, Bromley, south-east London, on Tuesday night. Police were called at about 23:00 BST, when they found the injured man. He was pronounced dead...
A serving British police officer kidnapped a woman as she walked home, falsely arresting her on the pretence of breaching coronavirus restrictions, before raping and murdering her, a court was told on Wednesday.
The disappearance of Sarah Everard during a national lockdown in March was one of Britain's most high-profile missing person investigations and sparked protests and a debate about women's safety on the streets.
Wayne Couzens, 48, who served with the elite diplomatic protection unit of London's Metropolitan Police, admitted her kidnapping, rape and murder in July.
Everard, who had been visiting a friend in Clapham, south London, was strangled then set on fire. Her remains were found in woodland a week after she was snatched.
A 59-year-old man has appeared in court accused of shooting a man who died from his injuries in Glasgow last month. John McGregor, 44, was found badly wounded in Westray Street, Milton, on 26 August. He died two days later. At Glasgow Sheriff Court Malcolm McNee, from Stirling, was charged...
A transgender woman was stabbed on her doorstep in a “horrifying” targeted attack, police have said.The 33-year-old victim was stabbed in her leg and her stomach when she opened her door to a man who she had met online and arranged to meet.The “targeted hate crime” took place in Birmingham city centre on 30 November last year, West Midlands Police said.The victim, who had fled to the UK from Poland in the hope of finding greater tolerance and acceptance, suffered serious injuries which resulted in emergency surgery, the force said.Nazir Mohammed, 22, from Newbold Croft, Nechells, admitted wounding with intent...
A man has been jailed for more than eight years after a CCTV operator saw him raping a woman. Turkey Al-Turkey, 26, of Cwm Level Road in Brynhyfryd, Swansea, attacked the woman outside the city's Civic Centre on 18 July. Swansea Crown Court heard the victim had no recollection of...
A police officer who was poisoned as a result of the Salisbury attack has said he felt like his “life was being taken away slowly” as he battled the nerve agent in hospital.Nick Bailey was a detective sergeant in Wiltshire Police when former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal was targeted in March 2018.Speaking at a summit in London, he described how his day had started “very normally” when he overheard radio chatter about two people found slumped on a bench.“I thought ‘I‘m a bit bored with what I’m doing, so I’ll walk down to see what’s going on’.” Mr Bailey...
British police charged a 36-year-old man on Monday with the murder of Sabina Nessa a primary school teacher killed as she walked to meet a friend in London The Metropolitan Police force said Koci Selamaj, from Eastbourne on England s south coast, faced one count of murder. He was arrested Sunday in what police called a “significant” development in their investigation. He is due to appear in court on Tuesday.Nessa, 28, was found dead in a park in Kidbrooke, southeast London, on Sept. 17. Her killing — as she walked through a park just a few minutes from...
A football fan who racially abused West Bromwich Albion midfielder Romaine Sawyers on social media has been jailed for eight weeks. A court heard Simon Silwood's Facebook message was intentionally racist and not the result of autocorrect as he had claimed. Sawyers became aware of the post after West Brom...
Families of a woman and three children found dead at a house in Derbyshire say they have been "left broken" and are going through "indescribable pain". Terri Harris and her children John Paul and Lacey Bennett were found dead along with Lacey's friend Connie Gent at a house in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, on 19 September.
