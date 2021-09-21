Ben Simmons Reportedly Won’t Report to Sixers Training Camp, Intends to Never Play for Team Again
Ben Simmons reportedly won’t attend the first day of the Philadelphia 76ers training camp next week. Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news on Tuesday, writing on Twitter that according to sources Simmons also “intends to never play another game for the franchise,” and that “Simmons hasn’t spoken to team since a late August meeting when he communicated this message to Sixers officials.” The Associated Press also reported that Simmons won’t return to the team.www.complex.com
