Sleep: We all need it on a daily basis, but, like eating habits and exercise, there are tremendously wide variations in our habits. And while most of us know that poor sleep is not good for our bodies or brains, many people have an easier time justifying their lack of sleep than they would eating a non-nutritious diet or refusing ever to move their body. In busy times, sleep is often the first thing to go, and high achievers may occasionally even view it as a badge of honor to pull an all-nighter when they are wrapped up in hard work.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 1 HOUR AGO