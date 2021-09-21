CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

How to make, feed, and maintain sourdough starter from scratch

By Taylor Tobin
Insider
Insider
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44EJyd_0c3INWYA00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sImJS_0c3INWYA00
Sourdough starter is a mixture of flour and water meant to cultivate wild yeast that you can then use to make bread.

Photographer, Basak Gurbuz Derman/Getty Images

  • To make a sourdough loaf, you need to begin with sourdough "starter" that contains wild yeast.
  • It takes about seven days to get sourdough starter to the point where you can use it to make bread.
  • If your starter looks dried out or otherwise unusual, you can perk it up with a quick feeding.
  • Visit Insider's Home & Kitchen Reference library for more stories .

Sourdough bread is hearty, flavorful, and versatile. For the baker in charge, it also requires a significant amount of prep time and plenty of patience.

To get that classic sourdough tang and texture, you need to whip up a sourdough starter, or a mixture of flour and water designed to cultivate wild yeast for baking. Fortunately, the seasoned sourdough experts Kyrie Luke, recipe developer and healthy lifestyle blogger of Healthfully Rooted Home , and Sim Cass, dean of techniques of artisan bread baking at the Institute of Culinary Education , have some answers.

What you need

  • Flour: "You can use pretty much any kind of flour you want for your starter and it will capture wild yeast (meaning, it'll get bubbly and ferment) under the right conditions," says Luke. If this is your first sourdough starter, opt for all-purpose flour.
  • Warm water: While many sourdough starter recipes call for room-temperature water, upping the temperature slightly (until it hits between 70-85 degrees Fahrenheit) can expedite the process.
  • Optional flavor boosters: Flour and water are the only must-have ingredients for a sourdough starter. But you can add other ingredients to help move the process along. For example, Cass likes to add unrinsed organic red grapes and raw honey to his starter; the grapes, which he removes on the third day, grow mold "that helps the starter ferment." Meanwhile, the honey adds a slight hint of sweetness that balances well with the other flavors of the sourdough.

Note: When browsing sourdough starter recipes, you've likely noticed an instruction to "feed" your starter. It's important to remember that, when you're making a sourdough starter, you're "constructing a living organism," in Cass's words. And, as with any other living thing, you need to keep your starter "fed." In the simplest terms, "feeding" just requires you to add more flour and water to your starter.

How to make sourdough starter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SOVbl_0c3INWYA00
It takes about seven days to get your starter to the point you can bake with it.

Gajus/Getty Images

  • Day one: Luke says that the best way to start is to "combine 1 cup of flour with 1 cup of water and leave on the counter with a tea towel over the top [at room temperature] for 24 hours." If you want to include flavorings, then the first day is the time to put them in. Cass says that he adds "1/2 teaspoon of raw honey and two to three organic and unwashed red grapes."

  • Day two: Depending on the conditions of your home, like the room temperature, you should begin to notice a few bubbles forming and possibly a slight increase in volume. You'll want to discard half the mixture.

    Luke then says that you should "combine 1 cup of flour and 1 cup of water [with the remaining starter] and leave on the counter at room temperature with a tea towel over the top for 24 hours." You should notice more bubbles forming every day as the starter ripens.

  • Day three: On day three, follow the same instructions as day two - discard half the starter, then add 1 cup of water and 1 cup of flour. Cass tells us that he removes the grapes from his sourdough starter on the third day, as they've served their purpose as a fermentation kickstarter. You'll likely detect a sour and yeast-like smell by this point - this is a good sign!

  • Days four and five: Follow the same steps as days two and three.

  • Day six: Discard half the starter and add 1 cup of flour and 1 cup of water. Cover with a tea towel and leave on the counter at room temperature for 12 hours (instead of 24 hours). Do another feed cycle at the end of the 12 hours, then allow to sit at room temperature under the towel for 12 more hours.

  • Day seven: Discard half the starter, add 1 cup flour and 1 cup water, and let rest on the counter at room temperature under a tea towel for 12 hours. After that 12-hour span, do one more feed cycle and then the starter is ready to use.

Storing and maintaining your sourdough starter

Because a sourdough starter is a "living organism," it's never a totally "finished" product. It requires maintenance and proper storage to keep it usable. The good news? Once you have a maintenance routine down, you can keep your sourdough starter "alive" indefinitely.

"How often you maintain your sourdough starter depends on how often you [bake with] it," Luke says. "If you use it everyday or every couple of days, you'll just leave it on the counter and feed it daily. If you use your starter only about once or twice a week, you can leave it in the fridge between uses and feed it one or two times a week."

When you "feed" your starter, make sure that you also discard some of your starter before adding to it (since sourdough starters expand in size). Luke uses one cup of flour and one cup of water as her go-to feeding formula, and she'll discard up to half of her existing starter before new feedings, depending on the volume and the overall health and age of the starter.

Glass jars and other lidded glass containers work best for sourdough starter storage, and a transparent jar will allow you to see how your starter is faring at any given time. Because cool temperatures slow the growth process of the starter's yeast, it's advisable to keep your starter in the fridge if you aren't planning to use it in the near future.

If you miss a few feedings and your starter begins to look dry and deflated, Luke says you can easily reactivate it by "feeding it…a lot!" On the subject of reactivation, Cass tells us that, if you're starting off with a refrigerated starter that's gone dormant (i.e. the yeast has slowed down from lack of "feeding"), you might notice a yellowish liquid forming on top (known to sourdough makers as "hooch") or even some black sediment (which are yeast cells that have died). In this case, Cass says you should "leave it at room temperature overnight. On the next day, feed it with equal parts flour and cool water for two days. The starter should be bubbly and smell tasty and sweet."

Sourdough starter tips and tricks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NyuoI_0c3INWYA00
You can also use your sourdough starter to make pizza crust, muffins, and breading chicken.

FilippoBacci/Getty Images

  • Don't panic if you see dark discharge or smell an alcoholic aroma. Luke insists that a bit of crustiness, a boozy fragrance, and even a dark liquid layer aren't anything to worry about. "You might notice a crust on the top - this just means that it needs to be stirred more frequently. Depending on the time of year and how warm you keep your house, you might need to stir your starter every 12 hours," Luke says. "Also, you could keep a damp tea towel over it, and that'll prevent the crust from forming." If you smell alcohol, Luke explains that just means the starter needs to be fed. And that scary-looking black water? According to Luke, "this is also normal. It just means that the starter is hungry."
  • Consider other uses for sourdough starter beyond a loaf of bread. If you find yourself with more starter than you need for bread, there are plenty of other ways to use this powerful stuff. "I would suggest using your starter for things you never thought of, like breading chicken, making muffins, and making pizza crust. The more you use and feed your starter, the healthier it'll be!" Luke says.
  • Don't overthink it. It's easy to assume that starters are a complicated project and that messing the whole thing up is a foregone conclusion. However, Cass says that there's no point in overthinking your starter-making."It's been done for years! Just make sure that you believe in the process," Cass says. Luke agrees that you should "go in with confidence." She also emphasizes the fact that "sourdough starters are super resilient. If you think it's dead, it's probably not. If something seems wrong, it's usually nothing that a few feedings can't fix."

Insider's takeaway

Daunting though they may seem to a baking novice, sourdough starters are an easy albeit time-consuming project, and they can result in big rewards in the form of delicious bread and other culinary treasures. Take your time, have faith in your process, and remember that your "mistakes" are fixable.

How to store bread and never throw away a moldy loaf again How to make homemade pizza from scratch How and when to use active dry yeast in your baking 18 types of bread from around the world that should have a place on your dinner table Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

How To Extend the Shelf Life of Your Sour Cream by WEEKS

This simple trick will keep the green fuzzies away from your precious tub of dairy. I love sour cream. I know that these days it's far more fashionable to extol the virtues of creme fraiche and yogurt. But for me, there really is nothing that matches the creaminess and tang of good sour cream. Whether it's stirred into a warm sauce (where there is very little chance of it breaking if it's heated gently), dolloped on, well, virtually anything, or making a mayonnaise-based sauce or dressing (paradoxically) lighter, sour cream brings a uniquely spectacular flavor and texture to any party.
FOOD & DRINKS
TechRadar

I discovered this air fryer trick and it’s a game-changer for making fries

French fries are one of the tastiest treats you can indulge in. These crisp crunchy sticks of potato, which were created in the 1780s, have become a staple at dinner times. Traditionally deep-fried in gallons of oil, you’re now just as likely to use one of the best air fryers, which circulate hot air around food to crisp it rather than relying on oil, to get your weekly, or daily, fix of French fries.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sourdough Bread#Quick Bread#Yeast Bread#Bubbly Water#Food Drink#Healthfully Rooted Home#Fed#Gajus Getty
gordonramsayclub.com

Easy Peanut Butter Truffles

These easy peanut butter truffles are so delicious! They look good and taste even better! You can prepare them for birthdays, holidays, and other parties and have them along with a nice glass of champagne – perfect combination! Here is the recipe:. Servings around 40 truffles. Ingredients:. 1 cup smooth...
EatThis

The #1 Worst Apple to Cook With, According to a Chef

Fall is apple harvest season and nothing indicates this more than the huge assortment of cooler-season recipes devoted to the fruit. Whether you make fresh apple pie, tart cider, or a crisp topped with melting vanilla ice cream, it's important to know which varieties work best in recipes and which you should avoid.
RECIPES
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Best Bites: Hershey's No-Bake Chocolate Mousse

On these still-warm days, turning on the oven for a family dessert still seems like a bad idea. This super simple mousse dessert, however, seems like a great idea. Just add butter to the crust mix, milk to the filling mix and drizzle on the chocolate topping and you have a dessert that looks like you spent a lot more time making it than you did (you should chill it for about an hour). Oh, and it’s delicious.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thefreshloaf.com

Sourdough Casatiello

Got a picture of the bottom? It does look like you could depan the loaf about five to ten minutes before the end of the bake and let it bake naked on the oven rack. That helps dry out and brown the bottom. Might also try lower in the oven,...
RECIPES
101 Cookbooks

Sourdough Galette with Delicata Squash

What you see here is a fully loaded winter (or autumn!) galette. I started making it a few months back inspired by a recipe in Sarah Owens' masterful Sourdough book. Her whole-grain boosted sourdough crust caught my attention. I also didn't need convincing related to the garlic-spiked labneh slathered beneath summery toppings. I don't need to tell most of you, as I initially typed this, we were a long way from summer.
RECIPES
knuj.net

Chicken Casserole

The original old family recipe for this chicken casserole called for the sauce to be made from scratch. Through the years, the recipe has been developed into this version that takes less time to prepare and still tastes great. It’s an attractive main dish. Ingredients. 1/2 cup chopped celery. 1/4...
The Southern

Taste | Hectic life? Make a cake from scratch — using boxed mix

Some people are excellent bakers. Others, like me, are not. We prefer the ease and simplicity of putting ingredients together in somewhat haphazard fashion while creating meals to feed friends and family. Baking is anything but haphazard. Baking is precise. It requires patience and accuracy, not to mention practice, to be successful. For those of us non-bakers, there is still a little hope as we turn to boxed cake and baking mixes to save the day - or dessert.
RECIPES
Only In Rhode Island

The Entire Menu At Scratch Kitchen In Rhode Island Is Made From Scratch Every Day

Those who live in Rhode Island or have simply just visited know the truth: Rhode Island is a culinary destination. There are so many amazing eateries in the state, it’s impossible to list them all, and that’s despite Rhode Island’s tiny size. Of course, some in particular truly stand out. Scratch Kitchen in Newport is […] The post The Entire Menu At Scratch Kitchen In Rhode Island Is Made From Scratch Every Day appeared first on Only In Your State.
NEWPORT, RI
thefreshloaf.com

80% whole grain sourdough

This is a modified bake that I last did in the winter and wanted to do again now that I have a good pH meter. 40% whole Kamut, 40% whole spelt and 20% bread flour, so lots of whole grain. I did an overnight levain build at 74ºF but starting...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Slow Cooker Pulled Pork Sandwiches Recipe

Through extra-slow braising in onion soup mix-infused beef broth, this recipe from registered dietician and recipe developer Kristen Carli of Camelback Nutrition & Wellness transforms a nice lean cut of pork loin into tender and flavorful pulled pork that's perfect for sandwiches and that the whole family will love. "The texture of this dish is moist and tender," Carli promises, and it requires a mere three ingredients and five minutes of prep.
RECIPES
ecowatch.com

Cut Down on Plastic By Making These 10 Kitchen Staples From Scratch

Of all plastic produced, only 9% ever gets recycled, according to National Geographic, and 8 million metric tons make their way into oceans every year, much of which is single-use plastic. Cutting down on single-use plastics in your life might mean bringing your own reusable straw on a coffee run,...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mental_Floss

The Sourdough Bread Craze Might Be Over, but You Can Still Make the Perfect Sourdough With This Kit

It seems like at one point we were all baking sourdough bread. For some, it might have been a one-time thing spurred by quarantine, but for others, it may have been the start of a lifelong hobby. While most bread recipes call for some kind of yeast, sourdough bread can be made with a sourdough starter. If you've been having trouble getting your sourdough starter just right, then using a sourdough starter jar kit might be the move. Whether you're a newly minted sourdough enthusiast or perhaps you want to try it out for the first time, this sourdough starter jar kit could be worth a try.
RECIPES
thefreshloaf.com

100% Spelt Sourdough Bread

You do not fully understand a type of flour before making a 100% loaf of that flour. I like to combine flours in my bread but to estimate what would be the consequence of each flour addition you need to have a good knowledge of how each flour you use impacts the final bread.
FOOD & DRINKS
Insider

Insider

138K+
Followers
14K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy