Detroit, MI

How Detroit’s Crime and Corruption Became the Breeding Grounds for BMF

By Jerry L. Barrow
Complex
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the early morning of July 23, 1967, Detroit police raided a welcome-home party for two young Black Vietnam soldiers. At around 3:30 am, a handful of cops attempted to arrest the more than 80 patrons gathering on the corner of 12th Street and Claremount Avenue but needed reinforcements to take away the large number of revelers. As police on the scene awaited backup, an even larger crowd gathered to protest the attempted arrests. When the cops left, some of the angry demonstrators broke into a nearby store, which led to chaos and violence that lasted five days. When the dust finally settled, 43 people were left dead and 7,000 were arrested.

