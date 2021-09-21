Manchester Arena Inquiry: York couple died in each other's arms

British police charged a 36-year-old man on Monday with the murder of Sabina Nessa a primary school teacher killed as she walked to meet a friend in London The Metropolitan Police force said Koci Selamaj, from Eastbourne on England s south coast, faced one count of murder. He was arrested Sunday in what police called a “significant” development in their investigation. He is due to appear in court on Tuesday.Nessa, 28, was found dead in a park in Kidbrooke, southeast London, on Sept. 17. Her killing — as she walked through a park just a few minutes from...

2 DAYS AGO