Manchester Arena Inquiry: York couple died in each other's arms
BBC
8 days ago
A couple who were killed in the Manchester Arena bombing died almost instantly with their arms around one another, an inquiry has heard. Marcin and Angelika Klis, who were from Poland but lived in York, were among 22 people killed in the May 2017 attack. The Manchester Arena Inquiry has...
A gang of four men who stabbed an innocent NHS worker to death “for the sake of it” while on a mission to hunt down rival gang members have been locked away for a total of 101 years. David Gomoh was chosen at random by members of the Northside Newham...
Samantha Leczkowski was injured alongside her daughter Sorrell, 14, who suffered unsurvivable injuries to her neck. A mother pleaded with police not to let her teenage daughter die after the family were caught up in the Manchester Arena bombing, a public inquiry heard. Samantha Leczkowski was injured alongside her daughter...
A woman whose body was discovered in a home in Leicester has been named by police. Ingrid Matthew was found inside a property on Lincoln Street at about 18:00 BST on Saturday. In a statement, the 54-year-old's family said she would be remembered "for her caring nature, vibrant personality, infectious smile and echoing laughter".
A missing man was among two found dead at a house 40 miles from where he disappeared. Darren Beevers, 38, from Barnsley, was reported missing by a concerned friend on Sunday night. Officers investigating his disappearance found his body alongside the remains of a man in his late 20s in...
British police said Sunday they have arrested a man on suspicion of murdering Sabina Nessa a primary school teacher killed as she walked in a London park.Nessa’s death — as she went to meet a friend a few minutes from her home — has fueled concerns that women aren’t safe on the streets of Britain’s capital.The Metropolitan Police force said a 38-year-old man was arrested overnight in southern England Two other men have previously been detained and then released under investigation, but police stressed the latest arrest was a “significant development.”Police had earlier released closed-circuit TV footage...
A mother told how she heard an enormous explosion and her world was “torn apart” as her teenage daughter died in the Manchester Arena bombing, the public inquiry into the terror attack heard. Marion MacLeod had arrived outside the arena to collect her daughter Eilidh, 14, and her friend who...
British Transport Police officers' response to the Manchester Arena attack has been described as "exemplary", despite significant command failures. The officers were among the first to enter the foyer area, where the May 2017 suicide bombing killed 22 people. Policing experts praised their efforts at a public inquiry into the...
Terrorism experts were "stunned" to hear senior police officials were unaware of a major failure on the night of the Manchester Arena bombing, an inquiry has heard. Former Assistant Chief Constable Debbie Ford did not know Greater Manchester Police (GMP) had failed to tell other services it had declared a counter-terrorism operation.
The security services made "grave breaches of their duty" in failing to stop the Manchester Arena bomber and should face questions from the bereaved families, the attack inquiry has heard. Salman Abedi, 22, killed 22 people when he detonated a device on 22 May 2017. Fourteen witnesses are due to...
A mother killed in the Manchester Arena bombing moved apart from her friend seconds before the blast so they did not miss their children leaving the Ariana Grande concert, an inquiry has heard. Wendy Fawell, 50, from Otley, West Yorkshire, headed to the arena exit doors with Caroline Davies to...
A beauty therapist looked “just like an angel” in the aftermath of the Manchester Arena explosion, the public inquiry into the atrocity has heard. Lisa Lees, 43, from Oldham, Greater Manchester, was waiting near to the Arena exit doors to collect her daughter, India, at the end of the Ariana Grande concert on the evening of May 22 2017 when bomber Salman Abedi struck.
The family of a mother killed in the Manchester Arena bombing have thanked the people who tried to help her in the "appalling" aftermath of the atrocity. Lisa Lees, 43, was among 22 people killed in the May 2017 bombing. The public inquiry heard Ms Lees was standing next to...
British police charged a 36-year-old man on Monday with the murder of Sabina Nessa a primary school teacher killed as she walked to meet a friend in London The Metropolitan Police force said Koci Selamaj, from Eastbourne on England s south coast, faced one count of murder. He was arrested Sunday in what police called a “significant” development in their investigation. He is due to appear in court on Tuesday.Nessa, 28, was found dead in a park in Kidbrooke, southeast London, on Sept. 17. Her killing — as she walked through a park just a few minutes from...
A mother begged first aiders not to let her daughter die as she lay on the floor of the Manchester Arena foyer, while a father implored his unconscious child to start breathing, a public inquiry has heard. The desperation of distraught parents trying to save their children was laid bare...
An off-duty nurse who tried to help casualties after the Manchester Arena attack has told how she felt helpless, lost and alone while waiting for help. Bethany Crook was at the Ariana Grande concert with her daughter when a bomb was detonated on 22 May 2017. She sobbed as she...
Families of a woman and three children found dead at a house in Derbyshire say they have been "left broken" and are going through "indescribable pain". Terri Harris and her children John Paul and Lacey Bennett were found dead along with Lacey's friend Connie Gent at a house in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, on 19 September.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a woman's body at a block of apartments. Police were called to Paper Mill Gardens, in the harbour area of Portishead, near Bristol, on Wednesday. The man was detained at the property and remains in custody, Avon...
A family have paid tribute to their teenage son who left tragic tweets before he died on a railway line. Officers were called just before 2pm on Friday 3 September following reports that someone had died on the tracks near Biggleswade railway station. Leo Toze, 17, was tragically pronounced dead...
A woman and three children who were found dead at a house in Derbyshire died as a result of "violent acts", a coroner has said. Terri Harris and her children John Paul and Lacey Bennett were found dead along with Lacey's friend Connie Gent at a house in Killamarsh on 19 September.
A serving British police officer kidnapped a woman as she walked home, falsely arresting her on the pretence of breaching coronavirus restrictions, before raping and murdering her, a court was told on Wednesday.
The disappearance of Sarah Everard during a national lockdown in March was one of Britain's most high-profile missing person investigations and sparked protests and a debate about women's safety on the streets.
Wayne Couzens, 48, who served with the elite diplomatic protection unit of London's Metropolitan Police, admitted her kidnapping, rape and murder in July.
Everard, who had been visiting a friend in Clapham, south London, was strangled then set on fire. Her remains were found in woodland a week after she was snatched.
Comments / 0