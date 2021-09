For years, Governor Ivey has touted the need for “an Alabama solution” to our “Alabama problem” that has escalated into what is now a full-blown prison crisis. With the federal government on our heels and suing Alabama for having an entire men’s prison system deemed unconstitutional, you would think that now would be the time for legislators to demonstrate a serious level of commitment to addressing the problems plaguing our prison system. Instead, we legislators are spending the week in Montgomery for a special session on prisons designed to do just the opposite. Today, our time in Montgomery will be spent largely debating whether to do exactly what the Supreme Court criticized California for back in the early 2000s when they too were being sued by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) for having an unconstitutional men’s prison system.

