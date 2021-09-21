Texans' Nico Collins: Ruled out for Week 3

Texans head coach David Culley confirmed Tuesday that Collins (shoulder) won't play Thursday against the Panthers, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. Houston hasn't offered up many details on the shoulder injury Collins suffered in the Week 2 loss to the Browns, but Culley said Monday that the rookie's medical concern is "pretty significant," per Kubena. Meanwhile, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Collins is likely facing a 3-to-4-week recovery timeline from the injury, making the 22-year-old a candidate for injured reserve. Culley indicated that Jordan Veasy and/or Chris Moore could be elevated from the practice squad ahead of Thursday's game to give the Texans another perimeter receiver. Through his first two NFL contests, Collins hauled in two of four targets for 39 yards across 45 offensive snaps.