CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Texans' Nico Collins: Ruled out for Week 3

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Texans head coach David Culley confirmed Tuesday that Collins (shoulder) won't play Thursday against the Panthers, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. Houston hasn't offered up many details on the shoulder injury Collins suffered in the Week 2 loss to the Browns, but Culley said Monday that the rookie's medical concern is "pretty significant," per Kubena. Meanwhile, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Collins is likely facing a 3-to-4-week recovery timeline from the injury, making the 22-year-old a candidate for injured reserve. Culley indicated that Jordan Veasy and/or Chris Moore could be elevated from the practice squad ahead of Thursday's game to give the Texans another perimeter receiver. Through his first two NFL contests, Collins hauled in two of four targets for 39 yards across 45 offensive snaps.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Nico Collins Expected to Miss Time With Shoulder Injury

Https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1440038142413721608. Collins was drafted in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and he was expected to play a significant role for the rebuilding Texans this season. He played on 55% of the team’s offensive snaps in Week 1, but he exited after just two snaps vs. the Browns in Week 2. He suffered a shoulder injury, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Collins is expected to miss 3-4 weeks.
NFL
TexansDaily

Nico Suave: Rookie WR Collins Off to Good Houston Texans Start

HOUSTON -- When the Houston Texans maneuvered to draft Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins in the third round, they had plans for him that involved using his size and athleticism. Although the imposing 6-foot-4, 215-pound rookie wasn't a big factor in the passing game during his first NFL regular-season contest,...
NFL
Houston Chronicle

Texans' Nico Collins, Danny Amendola still being evaluated after injuries

Texans wide receivers Nico Collins and Danny Amendola are “still being evaluated” for injuries sustained in Sunday’s 31-21 loss against the Browns, coach David Culley said Monday, and it’s questionable whether they’ll be available for Thursday night’s game against the Panthers at NRG Stadium. Both receivers were ruled out in...
NFL
247Sports

Houston Texans place QB Tyrod Taylor, WR Nico Collins on injured reserve

The Houston Texans will start quarterback Davis Mills Thursday night against the Carolina Panthers after starter Tyrod Taylor suffered a hamstring injury in the loss against the Cleveland Browns. The Texans will now be without Taylor for at least three weeks, as the team placed him on injured reserve Tuesday along with rookie wide receiver Nico Collins. A report from John McLain of the Houston Chronicle Monday outlined that Taylor could missup to four weeks with the injury, so it doesn't come as a surprise.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Culley
Person
Adam Schefter
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Release Notable Wide Receiver

Moments ago, the Green Bay Packers made a notable cut involving one of their young wide receivers. It turns out the front office has waived Equanimeous St. Brown, per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. The Packers selected St. Brown in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Browns#American Football#Panthers#The Houston Chronicle#Espn
The Spun

New Orleans Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday

The New Orleans Saints are making some final moves before this afternoon’s 53-man roster deadline. And one of these moves featured the release of backup quarterback Trevor Siemian. But, this doesn’t mean his time with the Saints organization is done. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the team is...
NFL
FanSided

Bruce Arians had some tough words for Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians called out quarterback Tom Brady for allowing a costly strip-sack in their Week 2 game versus the Atlanta Falcons. Although elite quarterbacks often avoid coaching criticism, that’s never been the case for Tom Brady. The 21-year veteran passer has famously gotten an earful from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and it seems Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is no different. On Arians’ offense, no one is above criticism — not even Brady.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patriots, Saints reportedly discussed blockbuster trade

The 2021 NFL season is here and we are about to kick off Week 3. One of the bigger games of the weekend is between the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots. Interestingly enough, a report has surfaced that the Saints had made some calls on disgruntled All-Pro Stephon Gilmore, according to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Christian McCaffrey News

Just a few days ago, the Carolina Panthers kept their undefeated season alive with a win dominant victory over the Houston Texans. Unfortunately, that win came with a significant cost. Star running back Christian McCaffrey suffered a hamstring injury and first-round corner Jaycee Horn suffered a broken foot. Thankfully, the...
NFL
Popculture

Major Update on Chiefs Coach Andy Reid's Health After Hospitalization

There is good news concerning the health of Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Reid returned to work on Tuesday after being released from the hospital on Monday. Reid was admitted to the University of Kansas Health System on Sunday following the loss against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Greenberg Says 1 NFL Team Was ‘Screwed’ On Sunday

Justin Tucker made history in the Baltimore Ravens last-second win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday when he drilled a 66-yard field goal as time expired. The kick not only allowed Baltimore to escape with a necessary victory on the road, but was also the longest made field goal in league history.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Richard Sherman News

Five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman has gone unsigned since he was released by the San Fransisco 49ers back in February. However, the 33-year-old might be joining a new team in the near future. Sherman will reportedly visit with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday to discuss a potential deal,...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
GOBankingRates

What Is Tom Brady’s Net Worth?

Superstar quarterback Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is preparing for the 22nd NFL season in a career of unparalleled awards and achievements. He also has quite an eye-popping net worth. Find...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy