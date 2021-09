Kriske (2-1) allowed one run on one hit with one strikeout over an inning of work, picking up the win in Saturday's 3-2 victory over the Rangers. In just his second appearance since being claimed off waivers by the Orioles on Sept. 16, Kriske was made a winner thanks to a three-run outburst by Baltimore in the seventh. Though the right-hander did give up a solo homer to Jose Trevino, winning heals all wounds. He'll try to stick around on the big-league roster until the end of the season.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO