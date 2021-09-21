Flyers' Wade Allison: Dealing with ankle problem
Allison's injury was clarified as a right ankle sprain Tuesday and he is considered out indefinitely. Allison was already expected to miss the start of training camp but this latest announcement raises doubts whether he will be ready in time to suit up for Opening Night versus Vancouver on Oct. 15. Even if healthy, the 23-year-old winger was far from a lock for the starting lineup and likely will have to spend some time in the minors and press box.www.cbssports.com
