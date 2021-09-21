CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flyers' Wade Allison: Dealing with ankle problem

 8 days ago

Allison's injury was clarified as a right ankle sprain Tuesday and he is considered out indefinitely. Allison was already expected to miss the start of training camp but this latest announcement raises doubts whether he will be ready in time to suit up for Opening Night versus Vancouver on Oct. 15. Even if healthy, the 23-year-old winger was far from a lock for the starting lineup and likely will have to spend some time in the minors and press box.

VOORHEES, N.J. – Just when you thought the hockey gods had tested Flyers rookie Wade Allison enough, they decided to throw another hurdle in his career path. Late in the second period of Sunday night’s Flyers-Rangers rookie game at the Skate Zone, the right wing was sent crashing into the boards after a collision with New York’s Braden Schneider and couldn’t get up without assistance.
