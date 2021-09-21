Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Productive out of leadoff spot
Crawford went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in a win over the Athletics on Monday. Crawford produced his first multi-hit effort since Sept. 13 in the narrow victory, snapping out of a 3-for-19 funk that had encompassed his previous five games in the process. The 26-year-old is now up to a career-high 40 extra-base hits with Monday's two-bagger, part of a solid season that also has seen Crawford produce a career-best .266 average entering Tuesday's action.www.cbssports.com
