Athletics' Mike Fiers: Solid in second rehab appearance

Fiers (elbow) was sharp over 34 pitches in his rehab appearance for Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday, the team's official site reports. The veteran right-hander got 22 of his offerings into the strike zone over 1.2 innings during which he surrendered an unearned run on two hits without any walks or strikeouts. Fiers' performance was a notable improvement over his first rehab turn, when he yielded three earned runs on three hits and a walk over 1.2 innings last Tuesday. Fiers is very likely to only return as a reliever if he does make it back before the end of the regular season, and his usage out of the bullpen Saturday for the Aviators further supports that notion.