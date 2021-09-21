CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryson DeChambeau: No feuding with Brooks Koepka at Ryder Cup

By Bob Harig
ESPN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHEBOYGAN, Wis. -- Not only does Bryson DeChambeau believe everything will be fine between him and Brooks Koepka this week at the Ryder Cup, he hinted that some sort of collaboration is in the works. DeChambeau, who has had a monthslong feud with Koepka, said Tuesday that he is all...

rydercup.com

DUSTIN JOHNSON & SERGIO GARCIA WIN INAUGURAL NICKLAUS-JACKLIN AWARD PRESENTED BY AON

KOHLER, Wis. (Sept. 26, 2021) – Following the conclusion of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, where the U.S. Ryder Cup Team won its second consecutive domestic Ryder Cup, 19-9, Dustin Johnson (U.S.) and Sergio Garcia (Europe) were named the inaugural recipients of the Nicklaus-Jacklin Award presented by Aon. The players were recognized as those who best embodied the spirit of the famous 1969 concession, when Jack Nicklaus conceded a 2-foot putt to Tony Jacklin for a halved match that resulted in the first tie in Ryder Cup history.
GOLF
