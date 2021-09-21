CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

PSG vs. Metz: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch Ligue 1, will Lionel Messi play?

By Nick O'Malley
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Paris Saint-Germain returns to action Wednesday as the club takes on Metz in Ligue 1 play. With a loaded lineup that also includes Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma, the club is out to a perfect 6-0-0 start so far this season, including a tight 2-1 win over Lyon last time out. However, the club is not expected to have Lionel Messi available due to a knee injury. On the other side, Metz has had a rough start to the season, currently sitting in last place with a record of 0-3-3 and a minus-7 goal differential.

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

PSG vs. Manchester City live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

We're heading into Matchday 2 of the Champions League group stage, and Manchester City will be playing PSG at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, Sept. 28 at Parc des Princes. Man City collected three points with a 6-3 win over RB Leipzig in their previous Champions League match. PSG is coming off of a shock 1-1 draw against Club Brugge. Right now, Man City (three points) leads Group A, while PSG (one point) is in second place in the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Gianluigi Donnarumma
Person
Sergio Ramos
Person
Neymar
Person
Lionel Messi
MassLive.com

Leicester City vs. Napoli: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch Europa League in English and Spanish

It’s Leicester City vs. Napoli Thursday afternoon as Europa League 2021 play opens up. Thursday’s match features a Leicester City team that’s been a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League in recent years. Jamie Vardy continues to lead the scoring while Youri Tielemansa remains a big factor -- and the target of transfer rumors. On the other side is Napoli out of Serie A. The Italian League club has been in Champions League contention in recent years and currently finds itself a step down in Europ a League play. Napoli has started strong this season, going a perfect 3-0, including a win against Juventus last time out. Fans looking to track down the match in the U.S. will have to look in different places for the English and Spanish broadcast. The match will be broadcast on TV via TUDN and UniMás in Spanish. However, the English broadcast will be exclusive to Paramount+ streaming.
LEICESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Tv Streaming#Sling Tv#Psg#Paris Saint Germain#Bein Sports#Channel#Verizon Fios#At T#The Associated Press#Ap#French#Lyon 2 1
CBS Sports

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea: Premier League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, odds, start time

Though there may not be much separating Tottenham and Chelsea in the Premier League table recent results have served as a reminder of the gulf between two of London's footballing powers. While Spurs were toiling to defeat to Crystal Palace and a draining draw in the Conference League the Blues were picking up wins without hitting peak form against Aston Villa and Zenit Saint Petersburg.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

The Best Liverpool Goals Against FC Porto

We have taken a look back through the archives at some of Liverpool's best goals against the two time Champions League winners. Liverpool 4-1 FC Porto (28th November 2007) Fernando Torres' second goal in this encounter restored Liverpool's lead after Lisandro Lopez had cancelled out the Spanish striker's opener. After...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sporting News

Sebastien Haller: The Champions League’s star man so far?

Sebastien Haller’s Champions League debut is unlikely to be topped any time soon. From a European point of view—let alone an African point of view—it surely deserves consideration among the greatest UCL debuts of all time. The striker netted four times in Ajax’s 5-1 demolition of Sporting Lisbon in Gameweek...
UEFA
AFP

Cannavaro leaves Guangzhou FC amid Evergrande troubles

Italian football legend Fabio Cannavaro is stepping down as manager of Chinese giants Guangzhou FC, the club announced Tuesday, as it faces an uncertain future with its owner Evergrande Group on the brink of collapse. Cannavaro's departure had already been widely rumoured after he failed to guide Guangzhou FC to a ninth Chinese Super League (CSL) crown last season. But the troubles at Evergrande Group, whose potential demise has shaken world financial markets, may well have forced the issue with questions now swirling around the fate of the team. A statement on the club's Weibo account said that "after friendly negotiations, Guangzhou Evergrande has decided to terminate Fabio Cannavaro's contract".
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Spurs fans group asks to speak to board over concerns about direction of club

Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust has requested a meeting with the club’s board to discuss the “short and long-term strategic vision” for the club.Spurs have suffered successive Premier League defeats to London rivals Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Arsenal.They appointed former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo in June following a protracted search for a new manager after Jose Mourinho was sacked in April.We've asked the Club for a meeting to explain its strategy. https://t.co/8iunMvGiFb— THST (@THSTOfficial) September 28, 2021But, despite topping the table after beginning the new campaign with a trio of 1-0 wins, the Portuguese coach’s position is already coming under...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Porto vs Liverpool: Five things we learned as Curtis Jones shines in Champions League

Liverpool picked up a second straight win in the Champions League on Tuesday night, beating Porto 5-1 in Group B.The Reds were largely on top from early on and took the lead less than 20 minutes in, Mohamed Salah gleefully accepting a gift two yards out after goalkeeper Diogo Costa failed to hold onto Curtis Jones’ shot.Their dominance only increased from there, but Jones and Diogo Jota spurned several efforts between them before Sadio Mane tapped in a second after a fine low cross from James Milner.After the break the chances kept coming and Salah scored his second after great...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lacks Alex Ferguson’s knack for creating a siege mentality

“No excuses,” said David de Gea, around the time Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was making several. Perhaps it sums up the attitudes of a rejuvenated goalkeeper and a beleaguered manager. The Norwegian’s trademark sunny disposition has been replaced by an unnecessary obsession with officials and officiating.Solskjaer’s optimism can be endearing, his almost child-like love of United infectious. He is not a natural moaner, almost certainly not the manager who usually puts in most calls to Mike Riley. Yet gripes about the penalties United were not awarded in previous games (thanks, it was implied, to Jurgen Klopp) were replaced with a lament...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sportico

Champions League Slate Features Private Equity Showdowns

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for soccer fans. English Premier League, LaLiga and Serie A matches are again regular staples of weekends, while weeknights (or afternoons in the U.S.) are reserved for the Champions League. Europe’s star-studded top tournament is going into its third week with two crucial games on Tuesday: Qatari-owned Paris Saint-Germain will face Abu Dhabi-backed Manchester City. At the same time, Elliott Management Corporation-backed A.C. Milan will face Atletico Madrid, last year’s LaLiga champions whose 34% stake was acquired by Ares Management Company in June for $212 million. These games—if not the tournament altogether—mark an...
UEFA
MassLive.com

Columbus Crew vs. Cruz Azul: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch Campeones Cup 2021 in English and Spanish

It’s a matchup between the reigning American and Mexican soccer champs Wednesday night as the Columbus Crew takes on Cruz Azul in the 2021 Campeones Cup. The Campeones Cup is an annual match that pits the reigning champs of the United States’ Major League Soccer against the winners of Mexico’s Liga MX. As the 2020 MLS champs, the Crew come in representing the American side. Meanwhile, Cruz Azul will represent Liga MX as the reigning title-holders.
MLS
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
58K+
Followers
40K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy