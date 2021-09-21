PSG vs. Metz: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch Ligue 1, will Lionel Messi play?
Paris Saint-Germain returns to action Wednesday as the club takes on Metz in Ligue 1 play. With a loaded lineup that also includes Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma, the club is out to a perfect 6-0-0 start so far this season, including a tight 2-1 win over Lyon last time out. However, the club is not expected to have Lionel Messi available due to a knee injury. On the other side, Metz has had a rough start to the season, currently sitting in last place with a record of 0-3-3 and a minus-7 goal differential.www.masslive.com
