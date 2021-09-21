CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Talk’ Host Amanda Kloots Speaks on ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Husband’s Death on DWTS Season Premiere

By Michael Freeman
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 8 days ago
The Talk host Amanda Kloots made her Dancing with the Stars debut last night. With Season 30 of the show kicking off, Kloots spoke about why she chose to join this year.

Kloots appeared with her pro partner Alan Bersten last night, performing the tango for their first dance and scoring a 28 out of 40. During the pair’s first meeting, she explained her decision to star on the show now is largely in part to her late husband, Nick Cordero.

“I grew up dancing, I did Broadway for 17 years and then everything that happened to me, the pandemic and losing my husband, this opportunity is kind of a way to find myself again and to feel his presence every day,” she emotionally told Bersten.

She continued, lamenting her husband’s passing and noting how much she misses him. “On July 5, 2020, I lost my husband from repercussions of COVID. I miss him every single day. I miss every single part of him,” she said. “If Nick could’ve said anything to me before he passed, he would’ve looked at me right in the eye and said you better not stop living. You better keep going.”

In short, she’s doing this now as her way of living and remembering Cordero.

“I think the best way to honor somebody’s life is to keep living your life, and I know Nick would want me to do that,” Kloots said. “And I feel like being back dancing — I haven’t danced like this in seven years — so it’s kind of like finding that part of myself again.”

Considering Kloots is also raising her and Cordero’s son, Elvis, hopefully the two of them find the peace and happiness they deserve.

Amanda Kloots Feels She Wasn’t a ‘Good Wife’ to Nick Cordero

Amanda Kloots clearly misses Nick Cordero, so it would seem the two had a great marriage. However, according to her, she recently revealed she feels she wasn’t a “good wife” to him.

Speaking to the New York Times in June, Kloots said she was “not a good wife” and “wasn’t supportive.” One example she cites is when Cordero had finished another Broadway production and wanted to move from New York to Los Angeles to switch to a music career. Kloots did not agree with this idea.

“I was not understanding any of it,” Kloots said in her interview. “I was like, ‘This is a waste of time, and we have no money.’ He did not feel supported by me.” She reports fighting with him about the decision for a year before realizing the importance of compromising. Sadly, she feels her decision to support her husband and compromise came too late since mere months after moving to Los Angeles, the pandemic was spreading.

You can read more in Amanda Kloots’ memoir, Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero.

