Manchester City vs. Wycombe Wanderers: Live stream, start time, how to watch English Carabao Cup 2021
It’s the third round of the 2021 English Carabao Cup as Manchester City takes on Wycombe Warriors in a Tuesday afternoon matchup. Pep Guardiola’s squad is off to a solid start in Premier League play after an early speed bump in the season in the form of a loss to Tottenham. In its past three, the club has beaten Leicester City, tied Southampton and then beat RB Leipzig 6-3 in Champions League play. On the other side, Wycombe Warriors has gone 4-2-1 so far this season in English League One play.www.masslive.com
Comments / 0