CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leicester, MA

Manchester City vs. Wycombe Wanderers: Live stream, start time, how to watch English Carabao Cup 2021

By Nick O'Malley
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s the third round of the 2021 English Carabao Cup as Manchester City takes on Wycombe Warriors in a Tuesday afternoon matchup. Pep Guardiola’s squad is off to a solid start in Premier League play after an early speed bump in the season in the form of a loss to Tottenham. In its past three, the club has beaten Leicester City, tied Southampton and then beat RB Leipzig 6-3 in Champions League play. On the other side, Wycombe Warriors has gone 4-2-1 so far this season in English League One play.

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CityXtra

Five First-Team Debuts, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden BOTH Start - Confirmed Lineups: Man City vs Wycombe Wanderers (Carabao Cup Third Round)

After a disappointing 0-0 draw with Southampton last weekend, Manchester City will be looking to get back to winning ways against Wycombe in the Carabao Cup third round tonight. Despite relegation from the Championship last season, Wycombe have improved drastically under the management of Gareth Ainsworth. Currently sitting in 5th...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Man City predicted lineup vs Wycombe - Carabao Cup

Pep Guardiola will rekindle his love affair with the Carabao Cup on Tuesday as League One's Wycombe Wanderers roll into town. The boss has already confirmed he's going to have to turn to some young players to cover for his tired first-teamers, and with a huge clash with Chelsea just around the corner, expect the boss to hand rests to as many big names as possible.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochdale, MA
City
Leicester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Southampton, MA
Tribal Football

Watch: Highlights as Man City thump Carabao Cup opponents Wycombe

After conceding first, City went onto defeat Wycombe 6-1 at the Etihad stadium on Tuesday night. Kevin de Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez (2), Phil Foden, Ferran Torres and Cole Palmer all struck for City in the Cup rout. Need a VPN? Or seeking to switch? Then support Tribal Football by clicking...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Player Ratings: Manchester City 6-1 Wycombe (Carabao Cup)

CJ Egan-Riley - 6/10. He was defensively solid and linked well with Kevin De Bruyne on the right flank. The young centre-half was often troubled by Adebayo Akinfenwa’s physical presence, but his passing was on point and he made no obvious errors. Luke Mbete - 6/10. He won his aerial...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Vincenzo Italiano
CBS Sports

PSG vs. Manchester City live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online, odds

We're heading into Matchday 2 of the Champions League group stage, and Manchester City will be playing PSG at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, Sept. 28 at Parc des Princes. Man City collected three points with a 6-3 win over RB Leipzig in their previous Champions League match. PSG is coming off of a shock 1-1 draw against Club Brugge. Right now, Man City (three points) leads Group A, while PSG (one point) is in second place in the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.
UEFA
talesbuzz.com

Lionel Messi’s Champions League debut for PSG: Live score, updates, highlights

All eyes will be on Bruges, Belgium, where we’ll finally see Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe on the field at the same time as Paris Saint-Germain opens UEFA Champions League group play against Club Brugge. The star trio is in the starting lineup for the current French league leaders.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#League Cup#Stoke City#Wycombe Warriors#Tottenham#Rb Leipzig#American#Espn#The Associated Press#European#Queens Park Rangers#Fulham#Athletic Bilbao#The Champions League#Italy Serie A#Bologna#Atalanta#Sassuolo
CBS Sports

Watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Leicester City: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Brighton look to tell the world they belong at the upper echelons of the Premier League. Current Records: Leicester City 2-2; Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 Leicester City is 6-0-2 against Brighton & Hove Albion since August of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 9 a.m. ET at The American Express Community Stadium. Leicester won both of their matches against Brighton last season (3-0 and 2-1) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Spain
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
The Independent

Is Manchester United vs West Ham on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup fixture

Rotation will be the order of the day for Manchester United and probably West Ham United too, as the clubs meet in the EFL Cup just days after a Premier League encounter.The London club were at home on that occasion and missed the chance to snare a late point after missing a penalty, while Man United, 2-1 victors on Sunday, will be hosts for the midweek clash in the third round.FOLLOW LIVE: All the action as Man United face West Ham in Carabao CupDonny van de Beek, weekend matchwinner Jesse Lingard and out-of-favour forward Anthony Martial will be among those...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Watch Everton vs. Norwich City: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game

Everton look to put a couple of rough matches behind them as they host Norwich who are just looking for any points they can possible get in the Premier League. Norwich City needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 2.8 goals per matchup before their contest on Saturday. They and Everton are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET at Goodison Park. Given that both clubs suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton vs Norwich City: kickoff time, starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online

After a fantastic start to the season, a series of injuries is now threatening to derail Everton’s campaign. A big loss at Aston Villa followed by a Cup upset at Championship side Queens Park Rangers means Rafa Benitez is starting to get a lot of negative attention that he wouldn’t have wanted. Unfortunately, the thin squad means the manager is not going to have too many choices possibly until after the upcoming international break, by which time any goodwill the team has built up with the fans could have well and truly evaporated.
PREMIER LEAGUE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
58K+
Followers
40K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy