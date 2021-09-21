Manchester City vs. Wycombe Wanderers: Live stream, start time, how to watch English Carabao Cup 2021

Everton look to put a couple of rough matches behind them as they host Norwich who are just looking for any points they can possible get in the Premier League. Norwich City needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 2.8 goals per matchup before their contest on Saturday. They and Everton are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET at Goodison Park. Given that both clubs suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO